With the rise in nostalgic heroes coming back for one last go-around, a recurring theme has been the question of whether or not they would live to see the end of the film. With Harrison Ford, this is particularly relevant, given his return to Star Wars as Han Solo. And even more importantly, his director on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold, has previous for killing off a hero, as seen in Logan. So the question was - will Indiana Jones make it to the end of his final film?

Well, the answer is - yes. Despite his own best efforts. In Dial of Destiny, our iconic protagonist finds himself at the edge of retirement, a man whose prime years are far behind him. His life has taken a turn for the worse, and his thrilling adventures are nothing but distant memories. However, everything changes when his long-lost goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), unexpectedly appears with an ancient artifact called the Dial of Destiny—a remarkable creation by Archimedes.

Indy's familiar adversaries, the Nazis, are hot on their trail, initiating a thrilling race against time and across different eras. Indy is determined to safeguard the device, which the Nazis seek to wield in order to manipulate history to their advantage. The stunning climax brings Indy face to face with his hero, Archimedes, at the Battle of Syracuse and - severely wounded - he decides to stay behind. Helena doesn't accept this, thankfully, and knocks Indy out. He wakes up in his New York apartment and finds his ex-wife Marion (Karen Allen) there to look after him. The pair reconcile, and Indy reaches for his fedora one last time as the movie fades to black.

Image via Disney

"It's a Wonderful Last Scene" Speaking with Entertainment Weekly , Ford revealed that - thankfully, for the audience - rumours of Indy's demise never got beyond the drawing board, and that it was always the intention to give Indy the happy ending that he deserved for his life of service.

When the script came out, it didn't have Indiana Jones dying, so we didn't need to talk about it. During the course of filming, it came up a few times, and James Mangold said he didn't want to be the one to kill me. I think it's a good choice to leave him in the condition we see him at the end of the film. Most of his problems have been solved, dealt with. He's back to the form that we like to see him in, I think. And I think it's a wonderful last scene... I really like it.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently playing in theaters. You can catch our interview with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge down below.