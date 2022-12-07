Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford has revealed what is in store for his famed character. During an interview with Deadline at the premiere of his new show 1923, Ford was asked, “Are you really ready to hang up your hat this time? And are you passing the baton?” Harrison did respond “no,” but also kept his answer elusive and enigmatic, saying, "No, I’m just telling a story, telling a story. You’ll see, you’ll see. I hope you like it.”

It is clear that Ford is being cautious about revealing spoilers, and while his answer could be interpreted as a denial that he will pass on the role, recent rumors have claimed that the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth film in the franchise, will be Ford’s last. The suspicion is that the film is setting up Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Helena, to take over the lead in future films. However, in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, director James Mangold said that he thought it was important to create a film that depicts Indiana Jones at the end of his journey, and that his age is part of the storytelling:

“It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset… The issues I brought up about Indy’s age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time. There were ‘old’ jokes, but the material itself wasn’t about it. To me, whatever is your greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it’s not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way.”

With Dial of Destiny potentially being Ford’s last appearance as the iconic character, and some skepticism about the film, Ford and Mangold maintain that is exactly what makes the story worth following. Dial of Destiny is the first Indiana Jones movie that is not directed by Steven Spielberg. Yet Mangold was selected by Spielberg to direct the film, and he has an impressive track record for making award-winning films, including Girl, Interrupted, 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line, and The Call of the Wild. Dial of Destiny is likely to be a success as Mangold has proved that he is more than just a director, and that he is capable of leading Indy towards a fitting conclusion. “I understand wariness, I live it,” Mangold told Empire, “I don’t know if I’ll make you happy. But my team and I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good.”

Dial of Destiny takes place in the late 1960s, and will see Indy taking on the Nazis again. With the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union in the background, Indy is determined to hunt down space program scientists with Nazi backgrounds and thwart their sinister plots. The film is written by Mangold and Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, and includes an impressive cast that consists of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to release on June 30, 2023. Check out the trailer below: