Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is about to hit theaters, and to celebrate, Disney has released a new featurette focused on the making of Helena's (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) musical theme. Written by John Williams himself, the new melody will summarize the emotions behind the latest major character to join the franchise. Helena has all the action skills necessary to survive the upcoming adventure, but that doesn't guarantee she won't be in danger when it's time to uncover a dangerous conspiracy hidden within the world's best scientists.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is back, years after his last adventure saw him involved with artifacts that came from space. Thanks to the visual effects technology available, the actor will be able to play the younger version of the character during an extended flashback sequence meant to give context to the movie's plot. This time, Doctor Jones will deal with a new kind of evil, as former Nazi scientists have infiltrated the American program meant to help the country compete in the space race against Russia. He will need Helena's help to avoid being detected by the enemy, as well as protecting an ancient artifact from falling into the wrong hands.

The last time the legendary hero was seen on the big screen was during the events of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the 2008 story took Indy to locate an alien corpse that was kept hidden from the public. Joined by Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett), Jones leads a quest to search a mysterious crystal skull found in Peru, rumored to be connected to the extraterrestrial conspiracy taking place back home. The movie earned $790 million at the box office and, while the critical reception wasn't what the studio expected, the project received plenty of love from critics and fans.

Image via Disney

Harrison Ford Is Moving On

Dial of Destiny will mark the final time Harrison Ford plays Indiana Jones. After the decades of entertaining the world as the fearless archeologist, the actor is leaving his hat and whip behind to continue exploring the current stage of his career. Just like he's leaving Doctor Jones in the past, Ford said goodbye to the galaxy's smartest smuggler when the Star Wars sequel trilogy hit theatres. Han Solo became iconic ever since he made his debut in the 1977, but Ford decided to come back to bring the character's story to a close when he was murdered by his son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

You can check out the new featurette on Helena's theme below: