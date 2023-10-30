The Big Picture Harrison Ford's portrayal of an aging Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny resonated with fans, now celebrated with a lifelike figure that captures his iconic look and includes various accessories.

The 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys features impressive details, including the ability to adjust the gaze and a specially designed body for dynamic poses, making it a must-have for fans of the franchise.

The Deluxe Version of the figure comes with a fallen suspension bridge base, showcasing real rope details, further highlighting the attention to detail and craftsmanship of the figure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brought us a different kind of Indiana Jones. More seasoned, grappling with his own aging and mortality, we saw as Harrison Ford put on Indy's classic hat and came to terms with what it meant to be Henry Jones Jr. once more. This time, by exploring the past in a new way. Now, fans of the franchise can see what it means to be a fan of the Indiana Jones franchise with some new collectibles that you'll want to add to your collection because, as Indy himself would say, these belong in a museum!

Hot Toys is bringing us a lifelike figure of Ford as our favorite archeologist as part of Sideshow's Spooktacular event! The figure "utilizes Hot Toys’ unique rolling eyeball function, which allows collectors to adjust the gaze for added realism and also features a new, specially designed body with 30 points of articulation for a range of dynamic poses. Indiana Jones comes with his signature fedora hat and is dressed in an exquisitely tailored outfit, featuring a genuine leather jacket, boots, and whip. Accessories include a light-up LED flashlight, a compass, a backpack, a crossbody bag, a climbing rope, and tools."

Indiana Jones 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is now available to pre-order and is one you won't want to miss as a fan of the franchise, especially if you're looking to get the Deluxe Version that "includes a fallen suspension bridge base which can be displayed in two different ways, and features real rope details." Seeing the stunning detail of a Sideshow figure brought to life for Indiana Jones, especially with Ford's features put on such stunning display, reminds us all how special a movie like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny really is for fans of the franchise.

The Excitement of Returning to 'Indiana Jones' in 2023

Going back into the world of Indiana Jones has always felt like a gift after the release of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade back in 1989. With so many years between Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull up through Dial of Destiny, to have things like this figure as well as the excitement of fans to see Ford back as Indy, it's just a great time to be a fan of the whip-wielding archeologist. Make sure to pre-order your figure today and bring home this fantastic figure and check out the rest of Sideshow's Spooktacular event!