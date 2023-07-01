He's back! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hit theaters this weekend and fans can't wait to see history-loving archeologist Indiana Jones on the big screen again. Played by Harrison Ford in an iconic performance, his take on Henry Jones Jr. has meant a lot to fans since 1981 when Raiders of the Lost Ark appeared in theaters. Now, you can bring the magic of the franchise home with a brand-new collectible!

Hot Toys constantly has new figures that are perfect for all of us nerds who love collecting our favorite characters! With the new Indy figure, fans can get a stunning new figure of Ford as our favorite professor who just wants to protect the history he loves so dear. It includes moveable eyes along with interchangeable hands, a leather jacket, Indy's iconic whip as well as his satchel, backpack, tools, a flashlight that works, the Dial of Destiny itself, and more. The 1/6 Scale figure looks perfectly like Ford in Dial of Destiny and is a great example of how incredible Sideshow and Hot Toys' work is.

And what would a Hot Toys figure of Indiana Jones be without his iconic fedora? This is one figure you won't want to miss out on, because, as Indiana Jones himself would say, it belongs in a museum!

Close

RELATED: May We Never Forget Harrison Ford’s Sexiest Thriller Movie

It Feels Good to Have Indy Back

When it comes to Ford's take on Indiana Jones, it's beloved for a reason. For years, we've longed for more stories with Henry Jones Jr. and while there was a large break between Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull leaving us with no Indy on the big screen for almost two decades in between, we are now back 15 years later to go on one last ride with our favorite professor. This figure is just a reminder of the man so many of us love and why he has become one of the best fictional characters out there. You know when you see a leather jacket and a fedora who he is and having something like this in your home is just the perfect way to honor that love we all share.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30 and what better way to head to the theater knowing you're going to get your very own Indy at your door? Side Show's new Indiana Jones figure will be available for pre-order soon, but you can join the waitlist for it now.