The movie had an ambitious budget of $387.2 million, including $79 million for post-production.

Following financial reports disclosed by Disney, it seems that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may have actually done even worse at the box office than first thought. According to a report by the movie economics expert Caroline Reid at Forbes, Disney's ledger reveals a startling shortfall, with the production hemorrhaging a whopping $134.2 million more than it managed to rake in from global ticket sales. Despite assembling an all-star cast featuring Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and the legendary Harrison Ford reprising his role as the iconic archaeologist, the movie's financial fate was sealed far from any treasure-laden crypt.

One of Disney's big summer blockbusters for their initially promising slate, Dial of Destiny initially promised high-octane adventure, marking Ford's return to one of his most beloved roles in a race against time and, of course, Nazis to secure a mythical time-traveling device. One of the most ambitious sequences was an extended opening, set in the 1940s, that showcased a digitally, and uncannily, younger Ford. However, the film's ambition was mirrored in its production costs. A staggering $79 million was funnelled into post-production "enhancements" alone, skyrocketing the overall budget to a jaw-dropping $387.2 million.

Typically, the budget for a movie like this would remain a very closely-kept secret, but due to the film being shot in the United Kingdom, its financial records were disclosed for tax purposes. Last year, Forbes reported that the shell company in charge of the film's UK production, disclosed financial statements up to April 1, 2022, showing a reimbursement of $58.3 million after having spent $308.2 million on the movie. This funding was crucial, especially as filming concluded in late February 2022, with subsequent spending on post-production, notably on digitally de-aging Harrison Ford, being particularly high.

Further financial details for the year ending April 1, 2023, revealed just before the movie's release, showed PLT received an additional $2.7 million in reimbursements. This reduced its total expenditure to $326.2 million. However, after subtracting Disney's $192 million box office contribution — the studio typically takes 50% of box office takings — the project faced a $134.2 million loss.

How Did Audiences Like 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'?

The Rotten Tomatoes rating for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stands at 70%, but it enjoys a more favorable audience score of 88%. Despite the apparent popularity among the general audience, it's fair to say it didn't equate to butts on seats in the multiplexes. This situation highlights Disney's immense miscalculation in allocating such a gargantuan budget to the film, overestimating the audience's interest in an Indiana Jones franchise that has been around for more than four decades.

