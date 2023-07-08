Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a lot of different things going on, so much to the point that some plot points and characters were bound to be more prevalent than others. Still, one plot point and character, in particular, getting sidelined before the film's halfway point feels like a huge missed opportunity. The character in question is Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson), a CIA agent who finds herself reluctantly working with the villainous Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) and his band of Nazi sympathizers.

This introduces a potentially fascinating dichotomy, showing an American government agent with a heart of gold being forced to work with some truly evil people for the good of her country. Unfortunately, this potential is never fully explored, as Mason's story comes to an incredibly anti-climactic end before the movie even reaches its midpoint. This is only made worse by the fact that Mason is one of the few people of color in the entire film (ironic given this is a globe-trotting adventure). Due to this, Mason's mistreatment bares an uncanny resemblance to another sidelined person of color in Lucasfilm's other franchise.

Who is Mason in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'?

Since Mason is not given nearly enough attention, her biography in this section is going to be pretty brief. We first meet Mason in New York City, where she is conducting surveillance on scoundrel treasure hunter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who is in the city seeking help from her godfather, Dr. Henry 'Indiana' Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford). We eventually learn that Mason is an Agent of the Central Intelligence Agency, who has been tracking Shaw and her activities for quite some time. When they learn that Shaw is searching for the two halves of the Antikythera, an ancient Greek computational devise that may or may not be capable of creating portals in time, they bring in the help of prominent NASA scientist Dr. Jürgen Voller, who was going by the name of Schmidt at the time. Unbeknownst to Mason, Voller is a former Nazi mathematician who has ambitious plans to betray and even destroy the United States.

Eventually, Mason tracks Shaw and Jones to the college archives room where Jones works. She's forced to bring along Klaber (Boyd Holbrook) and Hauke (Olivier Richters) - two of Voller's goons that don't exactly do things by the U.S. government's handbook. When they start ransacking Jones' office, the two Nazi sympathizers murder two innocent employees of the college who found them snooping around, much to the disdain of Mason. She tries to order the two to stand down, but it's clear that she is no the one in charge of this tense situation.

Dr. Voller's Betrayal in 'Dial of Destiny' Leads to a Disappointing End for Mason

Mason has now seen first-hand what Voller and his men are willing to do to get this antique Dial, and it begins to raise a moral conundrum within the CIA agent that she can't quite shake. Unfortunately, instead of exploring this internal dilemma, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny take a much more abrupt and anticlimactic route to ending Mason's arc. When Dr. Voller is ordered to return to Washington to report to the President, Voller decides now is the time to begin his betrayal, killing every American on board, including Mason.

This entire sequence is a subversion of expectations in the worst way possible. Mason was given a generous amount of screen time, indicating that she would become an essential and influential character once the plot got going. Instead, she's given a quick shot in the chest as the film ultimately leaves her and her story behind as if it never happened. Not only does this make all of Mason's prior scenes feel as if they were a complete and total waste of time, but it also misses the compelling opportunity to explore the film's historical and political subtext profoundly.

Mason's Potential is Not Explored Fully in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Mason's untimely death doesn't just waste an interesting character and a compelling performance from Shaunette Renée Wilson. It also fails to seize a golden opportunity to explore the themes and historical/political context of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in ways the main plot couldn't.

For starters, as mentioned earlier, Mason is at odds with being a CIA agent who is also having to work with people as reprehensible and cruel as Voller, Klaber, and Hauke. This is also likely that real American government agents had to grapple with given that recruitment of Nazi scientists (particularly at NASA), is an unfortunate reality of American history. Just through emotions and actions alone, we see her question whether it is worth sacrificing innocent lives to preserve the greater good. Is it worth appeasing a repugnant scientist's bizarre requests and desires just because he put a man on the moon? Can one really sacrifice the core tenants of one's beliefs to prove one's loyalty to their country and government? These are all questions that Mason gets to ask herself but never gets the chance to answer them.

It's also well worth mentioning that Mason isn't just a CIA agent indirectly working with the Nazis during the 1960s; she's a black CIA agent indirectly working with the Nazis during the 1960s. Now, does every black character in a movie need to provide commentary on race relations? No, but when you have a noble character forced to work with members of an organization as racially charged as the Nazi Party, that seems like something that Mason could and should have been able to explore more. There's even a scene early in the film filled with racial undertones where Voller has a passive-aggressive conversation with a black waiter in his hotel room. Somehow that unnamed character who has only one scene is able to explore the film's subtext more than Mason, a named supporting character, is.

Although, the film may have wanted to explore race relations further, but this was allegedly done in a way that Shaunette Renée Wilson found to be problematic. She didn't go into too much detail on what exactly this "offensive" screenplay moment entailed, but she did say it occurred during her character's final scene where she's shot. Renée Wilson said that she found the language unnecessary, and she also praised director James Mangold for being willing to listen to her feedback and change the scene. Either way, it seems like the best way to avoid this issue was to make Mason a more fleshed-out character and give her far more to do.

Shaunette Renée Wilson even discussed with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff about her character's backstory, none of which is acknowledge or even hinted at in the final film, which is a great shame.

The Sidelining of Mason in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Echos Finn's Treatment in the 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy

The ultimate coup de grâce of Mason's mistreatment in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's plot is how similar it feels to John Boyega's Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, another franchise by Lucasfilm. Boyega infamously stated he was done with the Star Wars franchise after his character's sidelining in the later sequel films, despite being introduced as a front-and-center character in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Like Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyega also praised the creative team behind the films, but also was not afraid to admit his dissatisfaction with how his character's story went.

In short, we have now gotten two people in color in a row that got exciting, interesting introductions yet were then tossed to the side and had a disappointing and uneven conclusion. Even if this was not an intentional decision by Lucasfilm, it is still a very bad look for one of the industry's biggest names.

