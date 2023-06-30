Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.After a fifteen-year hiatus on the big screen, Indiana Jones has returned once more, this time for Harrison Ford's last romp with the character, for the all-new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Directed by James Mangold with the blessing of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, this fifth and final feature is an explosive tribute to the Indiana Jones franchise that's just as exciting as previous outings. Yes, it's possible to make an Indiana Jones picture without Spielberg in the director's chair, believe it or not. Nevertheless, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams aka Henry Jones III this time around, and many are wondering why.

Mutt first (and last) appeared in the 2008 installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which is equal parts as good and bad as you remember. But regardless of how you feel about the fourth (and Spielberg's last) big-screen Indiana Jones adventure, LaBeouf's character proved to be an integral part of the franchise going forward, mirroring Indy's complicated relationship with his own father, Henry Jones, Sr. (played by Sean Connery). The Indy/Mutt dynamic was one of the best parts of Crystal Skull and was something that some hoped to see more of in a future installment. Unfortunately, it took over a decade to put the next Indiana Jones movie together, and LaBeouf (and others) moved on in the meantime.

Where Is Mutt in Dial of Destiny?

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Kingdom of the Crystal Skull took place in 1957, Dial of Destiny primarily takes place in 1969. This means that, in movie time, over a decade has passed between the film's events. For those who don't remember, the fourth film ended with Indiana Jones and his old flame (and Mutt's mother) Marion Ravenwood finally tying the knot, and the three were reunited as one big-happy Jones family, with more adventures on the horizon. Of course, the relationship between Indy and his boy was always a bit strained, and eventually, Mutt joined up with the U.S. military to help out with the conflict in Vietnam, much to his father's protests.

Though it's never explicitly stated when Mutt enlists, given that the events of Dial of Destiny occur in the late '60s, it's likely that he joined up relatively recently. At least, recently enough that the wound of his death is ever-fresh in Indy's heart and mind. That's right, though Mutt is never seen in the film (not even a picture cameo), it's stated via news reports early on that Indy's son died overseas in combat. Not only that, but Indy later tells his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) that his son's death directly impacted his marriage with Marion.

When asked what he would do with the time-traveling Dial of Destiny, Indy explains that he would use it to go back in time and tell his son not to enlist, revealing that it would destroy his parent's marriage and break their hearts. As an audience member, it's a tough scene to watch, and an even tougher one as a parent. At the start of the film, Jones and Marion are legally separated. Neither consolable after Mutt's death, they turned on each other, and, eventually, Indy became a shell of himself. It's only after his adventure with Helena that Marion returns, believing her husband to truly be back. Thankfully, the film ends on a happy note, with their marriage seemingly restored. Despite their grief, the Joneses get the happy ending they've been fighting for ever since Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Indiana Jones Has a Complicated History with His Sidekicks

Image via Paramount

Ever since Raiders, it's clear that Indy has a hard time holding onto anyone other than Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) and Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott) for an extended period of time. Though they eventually got back together, Marion is long gone by the events of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which is set only a few years after the original 1981 feature. Likewise, his sidekick Short Round (played by the great Ke Huy Quan), who is arguably the best of Indy's long list of allies, never appears again after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. In fact, he isn't even mentioned in either 21st-century sequel, which is a crying shame after how much that boy went through.

Of course, Indy's sidekicks come and go. Sometimes his partners betray him, other times they sleep with him, and almost every time they're never heard from again (Sallah and Marion, notwithstanding). Even though Mutt was his own flesh and blood, that still applies to the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull star, who is unceremoniously killed off-screen. More than likely, this comes from Steven Spielberg's own initial desire to make the next James Bond film when preparing to direct what would become Raiders of the Lost Ark.

"I told [George Lucas]... that I had always wanted to make a James Bond-style adventure thriller," Spielberg explained in an article published by American Cinematographer. "And he said, 'I got something very similar to what you would like to do.'" Fans of 007 may note that the MI6 agent often cycles through sidekicks, and given that Spielberg had Bond in mind when crafting Indiana Jones (that and the adventure heroes of the 1930s), it's not surprising that Indy rarely works with the same partner more than once on the big screen.

From Father and Son to Godfather and Goddaughter

Image via Lucasfilm

The Indiana Jones franchise has often taken an interesting look at the relationship between fathers and sons. Though Raiders of the Lost Ark doesn't hold to this theme (unless you count Indy's friendship with Abner Ravenwood, which is fair), most of the other installments do. Indy serves as something of a surrogate father to Short Round in Temple of Doom (making his absence in the rest of the franchise all the more tragic), and Indy and his own father Henry, Sr. come to hugs and blows in The Last Crusade.

By the time Kingdom of the Crystal Skull came around, the natural progression was to expand on the world by giving Indiana Jones his own biological son, even if it was somewhat contrary to The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. Though Dial of Destiny could've continued to play with that theme, director James Mangold's decision to spice things up, replacing Indy's son with his goddaughter, made things even more interesting this time around. Though Helena is not Mutt, Indy cares for her and her future as if she is. The loss of his own son challenges him to fight for the soul of his goddaughter, and that struggle is ultimately part of what keeps him going despite his age (the other part is taking down a new brand of Nazi).

Adjusting the franchise from the last two installment's focus on the father-son narrative to a more father-daughter story (ala Logan, we see you there Mangold) makes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a bit fresher, and keeps it from being a retread or an exact copy of anything that's come before. If you're sad about Shia LaBeouf's absence this time around, don't worry, Indy is sad about it too, but that doesn't mean it's not a journey worth embarking on. Whether he's doing it alongside his own flesh and blood or his non-biological relations, Indiana Jones continues to surprise us with new and exciting adventures wherever he hangs (or almost loses) his hat.

Read More About 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'