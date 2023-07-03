Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally in theaters around the globe. It marks the final time Harrison Ford will play the iconic cinematic adventurer. Thankfully the fifth Indiana Jones film delivered a satisfying and action-packed finale. However, like the best adventures in the franchise, Dial of Destiny was as emotional as it was heartfelt. Nowhere was that more apparent than in the film’s final moments that saw the return of Karen Allen’s Marion Ravenwood. Now, the cat’s officially out of the bag as Disney and Lucasfilm have released a new Dial of Destiny poster celebrating the return of Marion.

The poster is in the same style of the other character posters released before Dial of Destiny’s debut. Marion’s waiting for Indy in his New York Apartment which invokes the emotions of the final moments of the film. While everyone was after the Dial of Destiny for different reasons, the main villain Voller was after it to go back in time to fix Hitler’s “mistakes” that caused the Nazi to lose the war. The whole theme surrounding that was the question, what would you do if you could go back in time to change the past? For Indy that was an easy yet emotionally tragic answer that revealed his son Mutt Williams, who was played by Shia LaBeouf in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was killed during the Vietnam War. This caused Indy and Marion to file for divorce as the grief was too much for them to handle. However, like Indy’s goddaughter Helena pointed out in the film, the seasoned archaeologist never took off his ring which beautifully set up the film’s last reunion.

“Where Doesn't It Hurt?”

While it has become a cliché for a famous on-screen couple to break up between movies, Dial of Destiny handled the plot line very well. In the movie, Indy is a very lonely man who feels that he has been lost to time and the moon landing was that final straw. He feels there’s nothing left for him in the present time, which is both tragic and relatable. When Dial of Destiny literally turns back the clock and travels to the Trojan War, Indy thinks he has finally found a purpose again, but there’s always people in our lives that need and love us. No matter what we tell ourselves. When Indy comes back to the present day and Marion shows up to comfort him, making Dial of Destiny one of the most emotional films of the year thus far. You’re never too old to do what you love or be loved.

Indy’s final adventure was a mature journey of a man rediscovering his love and passion. At the heart of that is Marion. She’s only in one scene, but her presence is felt throughout the film. Also, Allen hasn’t lost a beat as the character with the reference to Raiders of the Lost Ark being sweet enough to make a grown man cry. Even if you hadn’t watched Raiders or Crystal Skull before. Ford and Allen’s chemistry remained killer, especially with Indy and Marion’s beautifully rich theme from John Williams accompanying them in the background.

“Are You Back, Indy?”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now. While it’s not doing the best at the box office, this is a film that needs to be seen in theaters on the biggest screen possible. Not just for the amazing action, but for the emotionally deep in between moments like the loving reunion of Indy and Marion. Karen Allen’s character poster can be seen down below: