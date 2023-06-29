With the highly anticipated premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just around the corner, we're bound to hear a lot from the team that made the latest adventure of Harrison Ford's iconic character come to life. One of the voices we definitely want to hear is from director James Mangold (Logan), who had the task of pleasing the audience, staying true to the character and delivering just the right amount of nostalgia to the story.

In an interview with Collider, Mangold broke down his approach not only to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but also Logan and other projects he's been involved. During the conversation, the filmmaker told our own Perri Nemiroff that he sees a movie as a "peripeteia," meaning that, in his vision, the main character should start the story in one point and come out the other side evolved, transformed, or at least improved. He stated:

"[A]ny good story starts someplace where the character has to travel or grow. For me, too often for my taste, many superhero films start as gods and end as gods. So really, all that's happening is a series of fights and tactical moves between one set of gods and another, and I don't feel the characters changing. My only problem is, it's not a knock against other movies, it’s just I can't make movies like that. I wouldn't know how to. So for me, I need them to start one place and get another."

James Mangold Explains His Approach to Indiana Jones and Logan

Mangold also added that he thinks it's beautiful to see a character's transformation, and cited Logan's (Hugh Jackman) journey on the acclaimed X-Men movie. The director thinks it is "moving" that Logan is a character "who had never really experienced peace in his life, and in his final moments found love and a kind of grace, even if it was only the last 30 seconds of his life that he found that and that he knew what that tasted and felt like."

He added that he had a similar approach to Indiana in his 70s, but never ignoring the fact that while Logan is a grim figure, an Indiana Jones movie "is an entertainment and it's an adventure, and it's got to have joy and humor and crazy characters." So, Mangold chose to focus on the character's contradictions to play up the humor and let the hero be perceived as a human.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30. You can watch our full interview with James Mangold below: