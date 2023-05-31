The beloved cinematic icon is soon returning to the big screen. As anticipation for the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues to gain momentum, the official Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube account has revealed a brand-new teaser for the film, which showcases the return of the heart-racing action-packed adventures that fans have come to love from the franchise.

The teaser features Harrison Ford, who returns as the titular role of the character in another thrilling adventure that will likely keep fans at the edge of their seats. Specific details on the story remain under wraps, but the film will center on Indy as he teams up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as the two must face Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi turned NASA scientist. The franchise is widely known for its sweeping adventures across the globe, and Dial of Destiny will be no exception as the teaser also features several action set pieces in various places, such as an an epic motorcycle chase and an undersea voyage alongside some temple ruins.

Given the footage provided so far, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could serve as a worthy entry to the franchise and a return to form following the divisive reception to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While critical reception following its debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has so far been mixed, a more accurate representation of the overall reaction to the film will be revealed as it spearheads toward its theatrical release on June 30. However, with acclaimed filmmaker James Mangold at the helm, audiences and fans may have another noteworthy film to see as they enter the crowded summer movie season.

Image via Lucasfilm

Dial of Destiny Won’t Be The Only Indy Adventure on the Big Screen This Summer

While the upcoming release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues to draw up buzz, fans don’t have to wait too long before diving into a thrilling Indy adventure. In celebration of the arrival of the upcoming film, Fathom Events will be hosting a two-night-only screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the original movie in the series, offering fans the opportuity to dive into where Indy’s adventures all began before Dial of Destiny debuts. The screening will be held on June 4 and June 7 in select theaters. Additional details for the upcoming event are available here.

With tickets now on sale, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters on June 30. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming film below.