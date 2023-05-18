Indy is back! After more than a decade since the last movie in the franchise, our favorite adventurer is back with another chapter, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The movie made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered a six-minute-long standing ovation that left lead star Harrison Ford and director James Mangold quite emotional. The actor was also awarded a surprise honorary Palme d'Or for his decades-long contribution to the films.

The movie will soon be hitting theaters for the audience that can’t wait for Harrison’s return as Nazi fighting the professor of archeology. As tickets go on sale on Monday, May 22, the movie marked the occasion by releasing a new clip on its official Twitter handle. The short clip sees Indy on his last mission accompanied by his goddaughter Helena. It packs all the signature action of the franchise from putting Indy “back in a saddle” to diving from a plane to underwater discoveries. This is going to be one fun ride.

What’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The upcoming feature is set in the backdrop of the space race of the late 60s. As Indiana Jones gets uneasy over the fact that NASA has enlisted the help of former Nazi scientists in order to reach space first. He races against time to retrieve the dial of destiny that can change the course of history. This time around he’ll be accompanied by his goddaughter, who’ll be the catalyst that brings Indy face-to-face with the Nazis, once again.

Image Via Disney

With the real-world history mixed with fantastical elements of the Indiana Jones franchise, it’ll be interesting to see how the audience will respond to the new chapter, especially after the mixed reception of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Though this will be Ford's last outing as the titular character, in times of major IPs and franchise it’ll be interesting to see how Disney maneuvers spin-offs if the movie sits well with the audience. The feature has nostalgia at play along with Harrison’s star power as well as a decent plot line giving it a full four-quadrant appeal at the box office.

The movie casts Ford as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber. Furthermore, Ethann Isidore and Olivier Richters are cast in undisclosed roles.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres on June 30, and the tickets go on sale on May 22. You can check out the new teaser below: