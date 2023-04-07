Lucasfilm today unveiled the newest trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during Star Wars Celebration Europe, at the ExCel Centre in London. During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase Panel, the James Mangold film was shown off to the eager crowd.

Lucasfilm will hope the movie will mark a comeback for the franchise after the critical disappointment of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. This is set to be the final outing for Harrison Ford as the intrepid archaeologist, alongside his on-screen god-daughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), with the film finding Indy into his 70s. However, we're anticipating some serious de-aging to bring a younger Indy into play because, after all, what's Indy without the Nazis to fight?

Speaking about the decision to feature a younger Indy, using that de-aging technology, Mangold offered the following:

"It reminds the audience of the contrast between a hero in his physical prime and a hero at 70. We're not relying solely on the audience's memory of the previous films. It reminds everyone what he's done, what he's survived, what he's accomplished. By showing him in his most hearty and then finding him at 70 in New York City, it produces for the audience a kind of wonderful whiplash of how they're going to have to readjust and retool their brains for this guy."

Image Via Disney

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Sets Cannes Film Festival Premiere DateMangold added that the flashback would serve to offer a reminder to audiences that, like all of us, age catches up to us and wears us all down. "His past is a live memory for the audience hanging over a man who is now living with anonymity in a world that no longer cares or recognizes the things he felt so deeply about. You're left with a multi-layered perception of his character, both what he was and what he is, and how the world is different between the first 20 minutes of the movie."

Dial of Destiny includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood as part of a star-studded cast. Alongside Ford, the legendary movie star, and new-to-the-franchise Waller-Bridge, the title will also star the returning John Rhys-Davies as well as a host of new faces to the franchise including Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Ethann Isidore, and Boyd Holbrook. Completing his journey alongside the adventurous explored, iconic composer John Williams is bookending his time with the beloved franchise by producing the film's sure-to-be wonderful. Additionally, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas will leave their mark on the feature as executive producers with Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and Simon Emanuel producing.

You can check out the new trailer down below.