Moviegoers are almost a week away from the return of cinema’s greatest adventurer with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This is the final Indiana Jones adventure for star Harrison Ford and executive producer Steven Spielberg, but it also marks the final time we’ll hear composer John Williams' musical score on the big screen. Now in a new featurette for the Dial of Destiny, Williams’ Indiana Jones career is celebrated with some of his new music for the final film being highlighted.

The 2-minute featurette sees everyone from Spielberg to producer Kathleen Kennedy to Ford himself, gushing over Williams contributions to this historic franchise. Even director James Mangold said he didn’t know if Williams would compose Dial of Destiny’s score which started out with him doing a couple of themes. However, Williams couldn’t resist doing the entire score for the new film. Throughout the featurette you can even hear three pieces of his new music and the updated Indy theme. Seeing Williams conducting will make anyone feel like a kid again and like they’re listening to this character’s classic theme for the first time. That’s the power of a great composer and music. No matter how many times you hear it, you never get sick of it. While Williams is better known for his contributions to Star Wars and Jaws, Indiana Jones is the composer's best work. Whether it’s Indy and Marion’s love theme or an epic motorcycle chase with Nazi, Williams made a collection of music like no other. Like the character himself, he literally reinvented how the adventure genre sounds. With just three simple notes he made a theme that’s as iconic as James Bond and Superman. That’s why it’s going to be so exciting to listen to what his final Indiana Jones score will sound and feel like.

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

Dial of Destiny will see Indiana Jones in 1969 at the height of the space race. Our favorite fedora-wearing hero is on the verge of retirement, but when his goddaughter Helena gets thrown back into his life with a relic from his past, the Dial of Destiny, Indy must suit up for one last adventure. A former Nazi scientist Voller, who now works for NASA, is also after the dial so this treasure hunt won’t be easy. Dial of Destiny looks to recapture the magic of the original 80s trilogy and will also feature flashbacks of a de-aged Ford at the height of Indy’s career.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters June 30, 2023. Tickets are on sale now for Williams and Ford’s final bow to the Indiana Jones franchise. It’s certain to be an emotional ride. So before Indy fans break out the tissues, you can view the new musical featurette down below.