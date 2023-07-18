This summer has been full of epic blockbusters and grand franchise returns. Arguably no cinematic comeback was as special as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth and final Indy film for star Harrison Ford released to theaters late last month. The film was many things, but it was mainly an emotional goodbye to one of film’s greatest characters. Now in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and crew of Dial of Destiny break down how they brought Indy back to his prime in the film’s now iconic opening flashback sequence.

The lengthy four-minute video, front ended by Ford, director James Mangold, and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg reminiscing about recapturing the feeling of an Indiana Jones movie, gave fans their best look yet at how Lucasfilm de-aged Ford. The 15-minute opening sequence featured a flashback of Indy at the end of World War II in 1944 on a train full of Nazi trying to capture some of the world’s finest artifacts. The biggest hurdle for the filmmakers was getting Ford to look how he did in the 80s when the original Indiana Jones trilogy was shot. Lucasfilm used their various catalog of images they collected from all their Ford starring projects to start the de-aging process. While it was hard to tell if that was in fact Ford in the scene or stunt doubles while watching the film, this featurette confirms that Ford was heavily involved in the making of the flashback. There are a ton of great new behind-the-scenes looks at Ford in costume on set with the tracking dots on his face doing what Indy does best. Ford even joked about how much his voice had changed since the 80s, but that wasn’t a problem for someone as talented as him. Of course there were stunt doubles for moments like the motorcycle bits and Indy being hung by a noose. However, just seeing Ford in his costume having the time of his life, in any context, will brighten up every Indiana Jones fan’s day.

Recapturing the Indiana Jones Magic

The challenge for Mangold was stepping into Spielberg’s weighty shoes and making an authentic Indy adventure. The train flashback brilliantly set the stage for that and then some while teasing that the director was going to add his own flavor along the way too. Everything from the Wilhelm scream to the subtle camera moments reminiscent of Indy's past are there, but Mangold and Ford just didn’t play the hits. Dial of Destiny wasn’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. This was a beautiful adventure film that focused on an older Indy feeling like he had been lost to time, just like all the treasures he had been hunting for years. That rich emotional hook made this a mature and honest quest about embracing aging. How we’re never too old to do what we love despite what some people in our world would lead us to believe. Mangold provides the thrilling action that fans have come to love from this particular franchise, but he never forgot the emotional weight and gravitas that comes with Indy on all his adventures. The box office might not reflect that, but Dial of Destiny will be remembered for giving Ford a great, fitting, and tear-jerking send off as Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones’ Last Ride

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now. Before you see and celebrate Ford’s Indy swan song, you can view the new flashback featurette down below. The first four Indiana Jones films are also streaming on Disney+.