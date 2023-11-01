The Big Picture Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is releasing on Disney+ on December 1, accompanied by a new documentary focused on Harrison Ford's career.

The trailer for the documentary showcases Ford's journey from struggling actor to becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

With new interviews, archival footage, and John Williams' iconic score, this documentary is a must-watch for any fan of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally releasing on Disney+ December 1. However, that’s not the only thing for Indiana Jones fans to get excited about as a new documentary focused on Harrison Ford will be flying onto the streamer the same day. Now, the first trailer for Timeless Heroes Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford brings a load of nostalgic emotions.

The minute-long teaser is a complete love letter to Ford’s historic career. From an actor struggling to find work to a set carpenter to becoming the world’s biggest movie star, no stone is left unturned in this adventurous documentary. With new interviews with Ford, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Dial of Destiny co-Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with never-before-scene archival footage from across the franchise, this is going to be a must-watch for any Indiana Jones fan. Especially with John Williams' iconic score in the background, it’s hard not to get emotional while watching this trailer.

Harrison Ford Will Always Be Indiana Jones

While Ford’s four-decade run as Indiana Jones concluded in Dial of Destiny this past summer, as the documentary suggests, there will forever only be one Indy. Through five films and one guest appearance on The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Ford crafted a legacy like no other. Whether it's the darkness of Temple of Doom or the humorously heartfelt father-son story in Last Crusade, there’s an Indy adventure for everyone. Plus every Indiana Jones film has a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes which is rare for a long-running franchise like this.

Even Dial of Destiny, which bombed at the box office with a bloated $300 million budget, is sitting at a positive 69%. While it did receive mixed reviews, the fifth and final Indy adventure was a very fitting send-off to Ford’s turn as the character. With an aging Indiana Jones, you’d think Dial of Destiny would come off as sluggish and tired. However, thanks in large part to Ford’s brilliant commitment to the character, that couldn’t be any further from the truth. That’s why it’s great to see Disney and LucasFilm honor the actor with this documentary.

Disney+ Is the Home For ‘Indiana Jones’

As of right now, the first four Indiana Jones films and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles are streaming on Disney+. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Timeless Heroes Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford will complete the treasured collection on December 1. Until then, you can watch the documentary’s trailer below.

