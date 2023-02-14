Indiana Jones is a beloved franchise for a reason. We all fell in love with Raiders of the Lost Ark and were hooked ever since. Now that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is around the corner, Hasbro is delivering the perfect gifts for fans, offering Adventure Series figures from the franchise that weren't made during the film's original run.

Hasbro Pulse, as always, has our best interests at heart. Hasbro announced the coming collection on social media, revealing the collection will include fan favorite characters; and now you can own Marion Ravenwood, René Belloq, and Sallah figures. Yes, you read that right. Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood is getting her own figure. René Belloq, played by Paul Freeman, and John Rhys-Davies' Sallah are also getting figures. Despite these characters being as loved as the franchise is, the figures released have typically been exclusive to Harrison Ford's Indy. Which makes sense given the love and appreciation that we all have for Henry Jones Jr. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Marion has gotten her own figure, but it was lost to the sands of time (the mid 2000s) and is hard to find now. This new Hasbro Pulse figure is bigger and better and it looks perfect!

Each figure in the collection comes with additional accessories as well as Build-An-Artifact pieces, with the pieces adding up to build the iconic Ark Of The Covenant. The 6-inch-scale Adventure Series action figures showcase premium detail, which highlight the realism the collection aims to offer, and include multiple points of articulation. With the incredible attention to details, the collection will definitely excite dedicated fans of the franchise.

Image via Lucasfilm

The recent boom in interest for characters from Raiders of the Lost Ark comes from the uptick in Indiana Jones interest thanks to the upcoming movie but in general, the film is just a beloved classic. So returning to the film and these characters isn't a new thing. It's just nice to have new figures available to add to our collections! Especially with Sallah coming back (with Rhys-Davies still playing him) in The Dial of Destiny.

The figures are currently available for pre-order and will be available to ship on April 10, on the Hasbro Pulse website for $24.99 and it's time to get yours.