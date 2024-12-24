These last couple of years have been a great time to be an Indiana Jones fan. On top of Harrison Ford returning one final time as the famed archaeologist in last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, there was a whole new line of merchandise. This included multiple apparel collections, Funko Pops, action figures and physical media editions. However, 2024 was all about one thing. That would be the character’s latest video game adventure, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The game was just released earlier this month on Xbox and PC to a ton of critical praise. Now, if your thumbs need a break from fighting Nazis, you can stream the first four Indiana Jones films on Amazon Prime Video.

The films included here are Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Whether you are going to binge the franchise or simply watch your favorite Indy mission, you can't go wrong with any of these classic action-adventure romps. Raiders and Last Crusade are considered two of the best films of its genre, while the lowest rated film in this group is Crystal Skull. The latter of which still has a respectable 77% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That's despite general disdain for this particular adventure in the fan community.

The Name of Adventure is Back in a New Way

Close

While Indiana Jones is an over four-decade old film franchise, with the original trilogy being one of the best in history, the last two entries got a mixed reception at best. Crystal Skull arguably went a bit too far, stretching Indy’s universe out with the introduction of aliens. The same thing could be said about Dial of Destiny and its time travel backdrop. That's probably why Machine Gun Games and Bethesda focused on recapturing the magic of the first three films with the Great Circle. Inspired by the original adventure serials of the 30s and 40s, Raiders of the Lost Ark is just as much of a nostalgic delight now as it was back then. The combination of Steven Spielberg’s breathtaking direction, John William’s beautiful musical score and Ford’s all-time performance made this would-be franchise belong in a golden museum. The Great Circle not only brought that timeless feeling back, it has introduced Indy to a whole new generation of gamers. There have been other good Indiana Jones games in the past, like Fate of Atlantis, Emperor's Tomb and Staff of Kings, but Great Circle’s massive budget and talent behind the project has single-handedly brought the franchise to another literal level in the gaming medium.

“It Belongs in a Museum!”

On top of the first four Indiana Jones films streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Dial of Destiny is also still streaming on Disney+. The trailers for Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Great Circle can be viewed below.