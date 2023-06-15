For Harrison Ford’s final adventure as the iconic archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, come explore with Collider as we team up with IMAX and Walt Disney Studios for this epic send-off. Like Indy, we’re back! We don’t have a legendary artifact, per se, but we do have a legendary opportunity for fans in Los Angeles to see Indiana Jones 5 on the biggest screen ahead of its official release on June 30!

The Dial of Destiny is Disney’s return to the world of Indy Jones, this time helmed by director James Mangold (Logan), with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. The fifth installment begins with our favorite whip-snapping hero facing off with one of his greatest adversaries: life. While a crumbling marriage and being asked to retire are potential upsets for anyone, Jones is quickly wrapped back up in a new adventure when he discovers the government is dealing in nefarious schemes with former Nazi scientists. Once again, he takes matters into his own hands, this time with the help of his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to track down yet another priceless artifact.

For those of you in the LA area, the early IMAX screening will take place on Wednesday, June 28, at 7pm. We don’t need to tell you that this is one event you aren’t going to want to miss out on, and there’s no better way to see all the action and magic than on the biggest screen possible in IMAX. The Dial of Destiny also brings back Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, and introduces Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, and Antonio Banderas as Renaldo.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Here's Why Steven Spielberg Didn't Direct 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

How to Snag Tickets, No Human Sacrifice or Snake-Dodging Necessary

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this one is going to go fast. Again, the screening will begin at 7pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to June 30, so keep an eye out!