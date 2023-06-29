With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marking the character's long-awaited return, many fans are returning to his previous screen adventure in anticipation. 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was directed by Steven Spielberg and was met with lackluster reviews compared to the original trilogy. This was due in no small part to its sci-fi elements which could arguably have worked with a different execution. One element of the film that fans find difficult to defend, however, was its science-defying scene in which Indy (Harrison Ford) hides in a fridge to survive the blast of a nuclear bomb. In a scene that inspired the term "Nuking the Fridge" which became synonymous with "Jumping the Shark", the scene sees the bomb send the fridge flying, only for our hero to roll out of it safely. But did you know this scene was very nearly used for a different Spielberg-produced film?! Yes, we almost got a Nuking the Fridge scene in Back to the Future and in another science fiction film after that.

'Back to the Future's Original Script Included a Fridge-Nuking Scene

In 1977, a young and inexperienced filmmaker named Robert Zemeckis found his way into the Amblin Productions offices, ignored the receptionist, and entered Steven Spielberg's office without an appointment. As detailed by Spielberg himself in Tom Shone's book Blockbuster, he respected Zemeckis' determination, and after watching and adoring Zemeckis' short film A Field of Honor, he hired the young filmmaker to direct his first feature. With Spielberg working as Executive Producer for the first time, the Beatlemania comedy I Wanna Hold Your Hand was written by Zemeckis and his old college friend Bob Gale. Universal Pictures allowed Zemeckis to direct under the condition that if he failed, Spielberg would step in to complete the job, but such circumstances never took place, making Zemeckis and Spielberg mutually trusted collaborators from that point onwards.

After collaborating with Spielberg again on 1941 and Used Cars, Zemeckis and Gale (or "the Bobs") developed a time-travel comedy script titled Back to the Future. The original script was similar to the final film we know today except for a few differences in details. Namely, that the time machine was housed in a refrigerator rather than a DeLorean automobile. This meant that any ideas of reaching 88 miles per hour were yet to be conceived. Another detail that would eventually be changed from this original draft was the way in which the time machine would harness enough power to send Marty back to the future at its climax. The script saw the characters break into a nearby army base and detonate an atomic bomb, a reference to the bomb tests of the 1950s during the fear of the Cold War. That's right, the original Back the Future script saw Spielberg "nuking the fridge" over twenty years before he did it in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull!

As Bob Gale told the Collider Podcast in 2020:

“The idea that the DeLorean was nuclear-powered, literally they needed to harness nuclear energy to send the time machine back to the future. Bob and I had seen The Atomic Café documentary, a movie called The Atomic Kid which we pay homage to on the marquee of the town theater in 1955 – one of the most perverse movies ever made… We were obsessed with the idea of ‘Hey wouldn’t it be cool if we could recreate one of these towns and blow it up?’ And you know, hey, okay yeah you’re a writer, you can write anything in the script that you want. So we wrote this elaborate sequence in, and in the original version, the time machine was built into a refrigerator which was a time chamber. And that was where Marty was gonna be when the nuclear blast went off.”

Why Didn't Nuking the Fridge Stay in 'Back to the Future'?

Universal Pictures President Sid Sheinberg greenlit the film providing the Bobs amended the script. Some requests were for the best, such as "Professor Brown" becoming "Doc Brown" and Brown's pet chimp being changed to a dog. Marty was also written as a VHS video pirate, explaining his camcorder in the time machine test scene, but Sheinberg was unwilling to promote piracy, a crime that directly threatened their revenue. Other Sheinberg suggestions, however, were less brilliant. As Gale told the virtual 2020 Back to the Future reunion, "One day we get this memo, and it says, 'I've come up with the perfect title for this movie: Spaceman From Pluto!' And so Bob and I went to Steven, and we said, 'What do we do?' And he turned to his assistant and he said, 'Let's send Sid a memo; Dear Sid, thank you for your most humorous memo of November 14th. We all got a big laugh out of it. Keep 'em coming!' And we knew that Sid would be too embarrassed to admit that he was serious, and we never heard about it again."

After the fridge had been replaced with a DeLorean DMC 12, the Bobs wanted Michael J. Fox for the lead role of Marty McFly, but the actor was unavailable due to his involvement in the sitcom Family Ties. Sheinberg cast Eric Stoltz in the role, who Zemeckis liked but did not think was right for the role of Marty. One major demand Sheinberg made was that the Bobs needed to cut a million dollars worth of costs out of the production script. Gale recalls, "Bob and I looked long and hard at the script and said, ‘What do we cut? How do we save $1 million?’ And the most expensive thing was going on location and building this [nuclear test site] town. And we said well, if we can cut that out – if we can cut going on location and building a town and do something on a location that we already have, namely the backlot, that would save us $1 million easy. Over a weekend we spent time walking around on the backlot going back and forth to our offices, and we came up with the whole clock tower sequence."

How Did Replacing the Nuke Save 'Back to the Future'?

The money saved by scrapping the nuke scenes would later come in handy for re-shoots when a deal was later struck with Family Ties' Gary David Goldberg, and Michael J. Fox became available to replace Stoltz. Although an iconic setting for its 1950s period, the nuclear bomb town did very little to intertwine the film's themes with its plot. Instead, the writers opted to use the already-built Hill Valley Town Square set and incorporate its central clock tower into the action. By establishing the clock tower in 1985 as being unfixed since a lightning strike 30 years prior, Marty and Doc are able to pinpoint the exact moment they need to harness the storm's power. This provides the tense action sequence with a literal ticking clock that looms over the familiar town and brings the idea of time as something you can use to your advantage to the fore.

The imagery of a fridge being blown to safety by a nuclear bomb, however, clearly remained in Spielberg's mind. As Bob Gale said, "Flash forward to Indiana Jones 4 and you’ll see that Steven Spielberg was inspired by the original ending to Back to the Future." With Indiana Jones returning to the big screen for the first time since nuking the fridge, Oppenheimer's history of the creation of the atomic bomb soon to hit cinemas, and a joke in The Flash about a world in which Eric Stoltz was never replaced by Michael J. Fox, it seems not even cinema can escape the past, and this moment in movie history specifically!