The 2023 summer movie season is almost upon us with one of the most anticipated releases being Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth and final Indiana Jones film for star Harrison Ford finally hits theaters this June. To prepare for the film’s epic release, marketing for the adventure has already begun with various companies debuting new Indy toys that will make any fan of the archeologist very happy. This includes the folks at Funko who, on top of their massive Pop! collection, just unveiled new games based around the iconic series.

The new games include “Something Wild! Indiana Jones”, “Indiana Jones Throw Me the Idol!”, and "Indiana Jones Cryptic”. Something Wild is a fast-paced card game which is not too dissimilar to other games like UNO. Each card has a different Indiana Jones character, and the set comes with Pocket Pop! of Indiana Jones. Throw Me the Idol is based on the classic opening sequence from Raiders of the Lost Ark featuring the boulder chase. In the game two teams are pitted against each other for the famous Idol and, like the film, there are various traps for fans of the movie to perish in. Finally, Cryptic is an escape room game where players use Dr. Henry Jones’ journal from Last Crusade to guide them through different traps and puzzles. You must stay on your toes and choose wisely if you want the ultimate prize of fortune and glory.

The Legacy of Indiana Jones

Throughout the characters' 40 plus year history, Indiana Jones has remained one of cinema’s most beloved franchises. Whether it be the Nazi fighting adventures of Raiders and Last Crusade or the more supernatural forces of Temple of Doom or Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, this franchise has something for every film fan to enjoy. Great action, iconic performances, brilliant musical scores, and a sense of wondrous adventure that few modern franchises have. There are so many classic elements to Indiana Jones that it's too hard to count. That’s why it’s so great that companies like Funko and Hasbro are finally giving this fedora-loving adventurer his time in the sun that he deserves. These games in particular are a great way to unite long time and new fans of the franchise. Game night is about to become a lot more dangerous thanks to Indiana Jones.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023. The final adventure will see Indy on the verge of retirement taking on a former Nazi scientist during the space race trying to reshape history for the worst. While fans anxiously wait for Indy to return to the big screen, you can buy Funko’s new games on their website, and take a sneak peek down below. Dial of Destiny’s trailer can also be seen down below.