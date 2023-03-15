There are so many iconic franchises making a return in 2023, but arguably the most exciting is Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford returns one final time as the classic adventurer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Leading up to the film’s release in June, Hasbro has slowly unveiled their Adventure Series of Indy figures covering the entire franchise. Now figures based on Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade are available for pre-order.

The two figures covering Last Crusade are Indy in his professor suit and the evil Walter Donovan, who was played by Julian Glover in the film. Indy comes with a torch and knight’s shield from the Venice catacombs along with his father’s journal that holds the clues to find the Holy Grail. Donovan comes with a gun, part of the grail tablet, and the fake grail which causes him to rapidly age to death at the end of the film. The figure also comes with a horrifying second head sculpt of that fatal moment. Both Indy and Donovan will cost $24.99 each.

The Legacy of Last Crusade

When Last Crusade released in 1989, it was the end of Steven Spielberg’s original Indiana Jones trilogy. Because of that, it was the ultimate adventure movie with the quest for the Holy Grail being one of the most thrilling in film history. It took everything that was established in Raiders of the Lost Ark, from the brilliant action set pieces to the witty humor to the stunning spectacle, and made it even better. The Last Crusade was also the most emotional out of all the Indy films to date because of the addition of Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr.

Before the third film, Indy was seen as a tough guy who was only ever phased by snakes, but Last Crusade forces him to drop his knight’s armor with his estranged father who sees right through his heroic facade. Their banter makes this film iconic as Ford and Connery shared such lovable chemistry, but it also leads to a third act that will have you in tears because their father-son relationship is so genuine. When you add Donovan, one of the most underrated villains of the franchise who sided with the Nazi’s in his obsessive quest for the grail, Last Crusade has this flawless emotional balance that will have you endlessly laughing, crying, and on the edge of your seat. To this day, Last Crusade remains the gold standard for all modern adventure films.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

While we wait for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to release in theaters on June 30, 2023, you can pre-order both Last Crusade’s Indy and Donovan on Amazon as well as Hasbro's own website now. Both figures will be released on June 1. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, along with the rest of the entire franchise, can be streamed on Paramount+.