Since the first Indiana Jones film graced theaters in 1981, the adventures of the lone, cynical wolf have continued with three more installments, with Steven Spielberg at the helm. The fifth film took a fresh approach, this time with James Mangold taking charge to direct Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And to coincide with the film's recent theatrical release, Funko Pop has once again partnered with the franchise to give Indiana Jones the miniature treatment.

The new Pop figure, which stands approximately 4.9 inches tall, depicts the father and son duo—Indy and Henry Jones Sr.—on their quest "to prevent historical treasures from falling into the wrong hands." Available to purchase via Funko Pop's website for $40.00, the vinyl figure is a two-in-one treat, as you can snag both of the iconic characters riding on their infamous motorcycle. Though the new release is a follow-up to the toy company's previous Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Pop figures, the Amazon exclusive collectible draws inspiration from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which was released back in 1989, in which Sean Connery's Henry was first introduced as Indiana Jones' father.

How Has Indy's Swan Song Performed Thus Far?

The announcement of the fifth Indiana Jones installment was met with much excitement, especially with Harrison Ford's return as the titular archaeologist. However, though the franchise has proven to be an all-time classic, Dial of Destiny arrived with an underwhelming opening weekend, falling short of such high expectations. And though the Mangold-directed feature managed to turn the disappointing narrative around by dominating the domestic box office, Indy's final globe-trotting epic received an unfavorable critic score, with some calling out the film for repeating Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull's mistake. While it's nice to see Ford return for another adventure, the film's excessive use of CGI—complete with the actor's digital de-aging sequence—didn't sit well with long-time Indiana Jones fans.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cast and Character Guide

Dial of Destiny follows the titular character as he races against time to retrieve an ancient dial, which leads him to a clash with a former Nazi, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Besides Ford, John Rhys-Davies, and Karen Allen also returned to reprise their respective roles as Sallah and Marion Ravenwood. On the other hand, new faces joined the Dial of Destiny cast, with Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, Ethann Isidore as Teddy Kumar, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy's goddaughter, Helena Shaw.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is still in theaters. You can purchase the new Funko Pop here check out the figure below and Collider's interview with Ford and Waller-Bridge below: