Indiana Jones is returning to movie screens this year, and fans will soon be able to recreate his classic adventures in Lego form. Three new sets, depicting scenes from Jones' classic adventures, have just been unveiled. In conjunction with this year's hotly-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Lego is commemorating the return of Harrison Ford's intrepid archeologist with a new line of construction sets; three of those sets were unveiled this week. The sets revealed today are based on scenes from 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark and 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; presumably, sets based on Dial of Destiny are in the works.

The largest of the three sets is Temple of the Golden Idol; it recreates the iconic opening scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark, in which Jones retrieves an artifact from a trap-laden ancient temple, only to lose it to his treacherous guide Satipo (a young Alfred Molina) and amoral archeologist René Belloq (Paul Freeman). The set is composed of three modular pieces, which depict the various obstacles Jones has to overcome to reach his goal; a crumbling statue, a perilous pit Jones has to swing across, and, of course, the enormous rolling boulder that threatens to flatten him. The set will also include an electronic LED feature to illuminate the idol Jones seeks. The set will have 1535 pieces, and includes minifigures of Jones, Belloq, Satipo, and one of the Hovitos warriors who attack Jones as he escapes; it will retail for $150.

The $40, 600-piece Escape from the Lost Tomb set also draws from a scene from Raiders; in this case, it's the Well of Souls, the ancient, snake-filled Egyptian tomb where Jones and his partner, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), have been trapped by Belloq until they're rescued by his ally, Sallah (John Rhys-Davies). The set will include minifigures of Jones, Ravenwood, Sallah, and one of the Well of Souls' many, many mummies, as well as a Lego Ark of the Covenant.

Image via Lego

RELATED: Hasbro Unveils New 'Indiana Jones' Retro Collection

The smallest of the three sets, Fighter Plane Chase, will retail for $35 and contains 387 pieces. It will depict the scene in Last Crusade where Jones and his father, Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), attempt to outrace a Nazi fighter plane in a stolen German car. The chase ends with the plane trying and failing to pass through a tunnel, resulting in its fiery destruction; the Lego plane's wings can be detached to recreate this moment.

Lego previously released a number of Indiana Jones sets in 2008 to tie in with that year's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That line included sets from Crystal Skull, Raiders, Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It also spawned a successful video game, Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, and a sequel, Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues.

The new Indiana Jones Lego sets will be available this April. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Check out the new sets down below.

12 Images