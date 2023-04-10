Coming out of Star Wars Celebration this past weekend, one of the most talked about new trailers was for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The final Indiana Jones film for Harrison Ford premieres this summer. Because of that, Indy merchandise has been kicking it into high gear with a ton of action figures covering the entire adventure franchise. Now Funko and Loungefly have unveiled their new collections to help celebrate the 40+ year history of Indiana Jones.

These Belong in a Museum!

On the Funko side of the globetrotting thrill ride, Indy is going to have a massive Pop collection worthy of the franchise's namesake. The characters included in the Funko wave are Indy, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, and the sinister Arnold Toht from the very first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. The other two unique figures in the line are a GameStop exclusive Short Round from Temple of Doom and Indy’s father, Henry Jones Sr., from Last Crusade. However, we all know that Indy loves an outfit change, and Funko is including multiple Indiana Jones variants in this line. There will be a Walmart exclusive Professor Jones as seen throughout the series, a Hot Topic exclusive Indy without his jacket from the Cairo action set piece in Raiders, a Walmart exclusive Indy in his James Bond white tuxedo look from the opening of Temple of Doom, and a Hot Topic exclusive of Indy’s battle damaged look at the end of Temple of Doom. There will also be a special acrylic version of Indy from Raiders with the Idol from the classic opening scene in his hand.

However, Funko’s not done with the franchise as there will be a couple Pop Moments and Rides to complete the collection. The Moments include Indy running away from the boulder at the beginning of Raiders and Indy in front of the Skull Shrine from Temple of Doom. The latter spooky moment will feature lights and sounds. Lastly, the Pop Ride depicts the motorcycle chase scene from Last Crusade. This comes complete with Indy’s father hilariously tucked away in the sidecar. This Ride will be an Amazon exclusive. The normal Pops will run for $11.99, the Pop Ride and Moments will be $34.99, and the acrylic Pop will be a whopping $49.99. That’s something that definitely belongs in a museum.

On the Loungefly side of the treasure hunt, they keep it classic with a Raiders of the Lost Ark backpack and wallet. Both items feature this beautiful illustration of Indy running away from the boulder, but the backpack also comes with the Idol from the opening escape sequence. These stylish accessories will be available on Loungefly’s website for $90 and $40 respectively.

While there’s no love for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull or Dial of Destiny yet, these collections are a great way to celebrate Indy’s four-decades-long history. The franchise is full of so many iconic movie moments. The Pops in particular bring back a lot of nostalgia and just looking at them will make you hear John Williams’ brilliant musical score.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023. Ford’s last adventure in the fedora will see Indy in 1969 up against a former Nazi scientist a part of NASA’s newly minted space program looking to turn back the clock on history and Hitler’s defeat. While fans anxiously wait for this final film, along with Indy’s new Funko and Loungefly collections to release, you can check out the collections below.

