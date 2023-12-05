The Big Picture Harrison Ford's four-decade run as Indiana Jones comes to an emotional conclusion in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles is hosting an Indiana Jones franchise marathon from December 5 to December 7, featuring all the films and special extras.

Despite facing challenges and delays, Dial of Destiny was well-received by critics and fans, with streaming available on Disney+ alongside the rest of the series.

There’s arguably no movie character as iconic as Indiana Jones. The famous archaeologist has appeared in five feature films, had a popular TV series in the mid 90s, and continued his adventures in countless video games since the 80s. However, moviegoers said goodbye to Harrison Ford’s Indy this past summer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While not a box office hit by any stretch of the imagination, it was a fitting emotional conclusion to Ford’s four-decade long run as the character. Now, for those fans having trouble saying goodbye, the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles is hosting an Indiana Jones franchise marathon this week.

The marathon will last three days from Tuesday, December 5 to Thursday, December 7. On December 5 the fun begins at 5 PM with the adventure that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark, before showing Temple of Doom at 7:15 PM. December 6 starts with the Last Crusade at 5 PM and ends with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull at 7:30 PM. Finally, on December 7 they’ll be celebrating Indy’s final adventure, Dial of Destiny. The doors open at 5:30 PM for a celebratory reception and remarks before Dial of Destiny screens at 7:30 PM. In addition, there will be themed photo ops, exclusive posters, and more treasured goodies at the event as well.

‘Indiana Jones’ Legacy

2023 will be remembered for many things, but when we’re just talking about the films themselves, it will be known for Ford’s last hurrah as Indiana Jones. The franchise that director Steven Spielberg and George Lucas started is filled with some of the best action-adventure films ever made. Whether it’s the car chase in Raiders, the James Bond-inspired opening in the Temple of Doom, or the father-son quest of Last Crusade, nothing compares to Indy. When you tie it together with John Williams' brilliant musical score and Spielberg’s sense of scale, the franchise is untouchable.

However, Dial of Destiny faced many uphill battles. From Spielberg not directing to the film facing an endless number of delays, fans waited anxiously on shattered eggshells for Indy’s swan song. Thankfully, when the film did debut this past June, it was a fresh take on the character. Not only because James Mangold was behind the camera, but because the themes involved in the story were so mature and sincere while still keeping true to the fun spirit of the series. The film’s loving message of you’re never too old to do what you love pulled at our heartstrings. Most critics and fans alike seemed to agree as the final film currently holds a 69% critic and 88% fresh audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s despite the film sadly being one of the biggest box office bombs of the year.

Where’s ‘Dial of Destiny’ Streaming?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently streaming on Disney+ alongside the entire series and a brand-new documentary, Timeless Heroes Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford. However, if you want to get tickets for the Chinese Theatre's Indiana Jones marathon, they’re on sale now on Eventbrite’s website. The event is in celebration of Dial of Destiny’s physical media release on December 5.