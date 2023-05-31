As the release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny quickly approaches, Disney is celebrating the franchise's legacy by making all the previous entries available to stream on Disney+. Added to that, subscribers to the platform residing in the United States will get early access to exclusive merchandise related to everyone's favorite archeologist at the online Disney shop. From today, May 31, until June 8, users can enter the email associated with their account in order to get access to the catalog, before it is available to the general public on June 9.

The product lineup will include an ear headband for adults, a stainless steel tumbler, a talking action figure, a tye-dye t-shirt, and a pin depicting a neat Raiders of the Lost Ark easter egg. The list is enough to raise the attention of any long-time fan of the franchise, as the studio aims to expand the upcoming sequel's marketing campaign before it is time for it to reach the big screen at the end of the month. After decades of facing the biggest threats of his time, Indy will be back, in an explosive adventure that will introduce new characters to the series.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will present a new set of challenges for the titular hero, years after he was last seen during the events of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The government has hired former Nazis as scientists to beat the Soviet Union's attempts at getting to space first, and Indy doesn't feel comfortable with the fact that the people he used to fight against will now hold such a position of power. As if that wasn't a concern big enough to keep anyone awake, Indy will be going through a rough patch in his personal life, as well. The hero will need more than a hat and a whip to get back on his feet.

Who Directed Dial of Destiny?

James Mangold sat behind the camera for the production of the upcoming blockbuster. The filmmaker gained plenty of experience with big-budget movies when he directed 2017's Logan, the story that served as the conclusion to Hugh Jackman's original run as Wolverine. Lucasfilm must have been very impressed with what Mangold did with Dial of Destiny, as the studio has hired him to helm a film set in the Star Wars galaxy. The project is said to explore the origins of the Jedi, in a corner of the galaxy far, far away that has never been explored before.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30 and all previous Indiana Jones movies are now available to stream on Disney+.