The summer movie season is officially here and with it comes a ton of iconic cinematic heroes returning to the big screen. However, none are as iconic as Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford’s final adventure in the famous fedora, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hits theaters in June. To coincide with the film’s debut, there have been new action figures and Funko Pops released to celebrate this historic adventure series. That being said, if you were looking to show up to Dial of Destiny as Indiana Jones himself, US Wings has you covered as the military apparel company has unveiled their officially licensed Indiana Jones collection.

The collection starts off strong with a vintage cowhide leather jacket that Indy of course wears in all his adventures. The piece is 100% leather, is handmade and inspected, and comes with an Indiana Jones satin nylon map lining. This is topped off with all five of Indy’s cinematic adventures placed in the middle of the lining. This will run you a hefty $695-$715 price tag depending on the size, but this appears to be the most authentic and quality Indy jacket on the market. There’s also a kid's version of the jacket that will run you $195. To complete the look, you can’t be Indiana Jones without his handy accessories. This includes a crushable wool felt fedora with an Indy pin for $59.95, an adventure bag “Property of Henry Jones Jr.” for $39.95, and a medium-sized canvas adventure bag for $49.95. Finally, the collection includes multiple Indy branded ball caps and a bomber jacket that the famed archaeologist never wore in the films. However, they're just nice for any Indiana Jones fan to have in their collection.

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

While Indy has been up against religious cults and aliens, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brings the adventurer back to doing what he does best. That would be fighting Nazi. The fifth film in the franchise catches back up with Ford’s seasoned professor in 1969 on the verge of retirement. However, when a former Nazi scientist now a part of the NASA space program wants the so-called “Dial of Destiny” to change the past, it's up to Indy and his goddaughter Helena to stop him. Dealing with the space race, flashes of Indy’s past, and the changing times, the final Indy adventure appears to be an epic conclusion that lovingly celebrates every corner of this 40 plus year old globetrotting franchise.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023. It will be the longest film in the series so what better way to prepare yourself then with this high-flying collection from US Wings. Indy is a fashion icon after all, and you can shop the entire collection on their website now. While fans anxiously wait for their cosplay to arrive, you can check out the collection and watch Dial of Destiny’s latest trailer down below.

