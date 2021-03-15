And now, some great news, because Harrison Ford in stunning 4K will always be a cause for celebration. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Paramount is releasing all four Indiana Jones movies in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. On June 8, the remastered editions of Raiders, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull will be collected together in a set that, to quote the man himself, belongs in a museum.

Boasting Steven Spielberg-approved picture work, the four classic adventure flicks have gotten the Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio treatment, all remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives and remixed at Skywalker Sound under legendary sound designer Ben Burtt. In addition to that sweet, sweet picture and sound quality, the set will also come with a behind-the-scenes booklet and seven hours of previously-unreleased bonus content, all of which you can find below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

-From Jungle to Desert

-From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

-The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

-The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

-The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

-The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

-The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

-The Stunts of Indiana Jones

-The Sound of Indiana Jones

-The Music of Indiana Jones

-The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

-Raiders: The Melting Face!

-Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

-Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

-Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

-Indy’s Friends and Enemies

-Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

-The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of theCrystal Skull) (HD)

-Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The set will be available on June 8, 2021.

