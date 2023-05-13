The 2023 summer movie season has officially kicked off, and we have a ton of exciting films to look forward to in the coming months. There are a lot of iconic characters returning to the big screen, but none are as arguably exciting as Indiana Jones who stars in his final adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, this June. To coincide with Harrison Ford’s last outing, Lucasfilm has announced that they’re releasing new individual editions of all four previous Indiana Jones adventures on 4K.

These new slipcover editions include Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The films won’t have any new special features, but the covers will showcase the original poster artwork for each film. This is similar to the 4K steelbooks for Indy that were released last year. However, this is the first time these classic films are coming individually packaged in a non-special edition. Paramount also previously released a complete Indiana Jones 4K collection that’s still readily available. In a world where digital is taking over and physical media’s sadly dying out, it’s nice that studios like Paramount and Lucasfilm are still caring enough to support their iconic properties on 4K. After all, it's hard to preserve something in a museum when you can physically hold it in your hand.

The Legacy of Indiana Jones

Throughout the course of four films, Indiana Jones redefined that action genre. From the thrilling action set pieces to the brilliant musical score to Ford’s endless charisma, Indy was the James Bond of the 1980s and has one of the most iconic looks in all of cinema. To this day Raiders of the Lost Ark and Last Crusade are still considered two of the best action adventure films ever made. Whether it's the airport brawl in Raiders or the motorcycle chase in Last Crusade, these films are forever engraved in our pop culture. That’s why the prospect of the fifth and final film is so exciting. The action adventure film in the style of Indy has been kind of dead for a while now. Films like Uncharted and Tomb Raider have done a fine job filling in for our favorite archaeologist during his 15-year absence, but no one does it like Indiana Jones. Dial of Destiny brings the film series back to its roots seeing Indy fighting an ex-nazi scientist looking to rewrite history at the height of the space race in 1969.

Image via Paramount

When do the New Indiana Jones 4Ks release?

All four previous Indiana Jones films will individually be coming to 4K Blu-ray on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, for around $25 each. That’s just in time for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s release on June 30. It also coincides with the Fathom Events rerelease of Raiders of the Lost Ark on June 4 and 7. While Indy fans wait for these new 4Ks, you can view the latest trailer for Dial of Destiny down below.