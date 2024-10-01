Streaming platforms offer users the opportunity to watch some of their favorite movies once again, but licensing deals can make the entire endeavor complicated. The first four Indiana Jones movies have been removed from Disney+. While The Walt Disney Company still owns Lucasfilm, the production company behind the previous Indiana Jones installments were made under different distribution deals, which is why Disney+ has lost the streaming rights to the hero's adventures. Fans will still be able to enjoy the latest movie in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, on Disney+'s catalog moving forward.

The titles that have left Disney+ are Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Lost Temple, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The first four movies in the series introduced a different type of hero to audiences while they were waiting for Star Wars to return. Harrison Ford took a break from the galaxy far, far away in order to become an archeology professor with a particular taste for putting his life in danger. Preserving history has never been more entertaining, thanks to a franchise that has spent decades cementing its legacy in pop culture.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was released shortly after Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, giving Lucasfilm their next gold mine before the original Star Wars trilogy came to a close. The blockbuster directed by Steven Spielberg introduced Ford as Indiana Jones, who was trying to stop René Belloq (Paul Freeman) from getting his hands on the Ark of the Covenant. With that iconic theme song by John Williams, a new Hollywood hero took his place among the biggest characters in the industry.

The Legacy of Indiana Jones

Close

The only sequel available on Disney+ will be Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Directed by James Mangold, the sequel introduced Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as someone who was ready to continue Indy's legacy. Unfortunately for the studio, the movie failed to become a success at the box office. As if that wasn't bad enough, the budget for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny proved to be extremely costly for the company. Nevertheless, the legacy of Indiana Jones will always view the hero in a positive light, as the original stories that introduced Indiana Jones to viewers look for a new streaming home.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Disney+