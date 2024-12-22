It will soon be time to un-don our fedoras and set down our bullwhips, as the first four films in the Indiana Jones franchise prepare to leave streaming. But, that time is not here yet, as audiences have until the end of the month to tune in for most of the action-packed franchise. Before the new year rolls in like a gigantic boulder chasing away the good years of your life, settle in for some cozy time with Harrison Ford’s iconic hero. Travel around the world with Indy and walk with him through fire in the films Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Who knows, maybe you’ll even learn a little something about yourself along the way.

The hype surrounding Indiana Jones initially kicked off in 1981 when the first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, smashed its way into cinemas. Ford was one of the hottest actors of the time (not that anything has changed for him there), having just celebrated the release of the second Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back. Ditching his blaster for a bullwhip, Ford moved from a galactic space cowboy to a dreamy archaeologist bad boy on the hunt for the Ark of the Covenant. Beating the snot out of Nazis would become a staple for the action hero throughout the film series, with it all starting in the original installment.

The Steven Spielberg-helmed production was an immediate hit with audiences and critics alike, earning Paramount Pictures heaps and heaps of money at the box office. Seeing potential for a franchise (and even more money), the studio gave the greenlight for a second movie, The Temple of Doom, which would arrive three years later. Shockingly (not really though), the sequel was yet another hit, again pressing the “go” button on a third movie, The Last Crusade, which arrived at the end of the decade in 1989. The final film in the original trilogy expanded on the Jones-family lore by introducing Sean Connery as Indy’s father, Henry Jones Sr., tossing in some fun and complicated family dynamics for good measure.

Indiana Jones and the Ill-Fated Sequels