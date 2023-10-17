There aren't many characters in film history that have the instant brand recognition of Steven Spielberg's iconic archaeologist hero, Indiana Jones. Spielberg, star Harrison Ford, and writer George Lucas captured lightning in a bottle when they combined their efforts into the now-iconic 1981 adventure film Raiders of the Lost Ark. It both paid tribute to the classic adventure serials of the 1930s and felt like a new voice in action-adventure cinema, totally unique from any of its competitors.

The Indiana Jones franchise didn't churn out a series of forgettable sequels like so many other action sagas. Spielberg, Lucas, and Ford worked hard on the first two sequels to ensure that the character wasn't diluted and the scripts were befitting to the stories they wanted to tell. Alas, the new sequels in the 21st century have been met with varying degrees of critical and commercial enthusiasm, with 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull earning significant blowback from some outspoken members of the demanding fan community. Meanwhile, the James Mangold-directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was equally divisive despite featuring Ford at his most charismatic. Still, Indy is a timeless icon of American cinema, with his films remaining a popular source of entertainment. And while they all contribute something to the character's legacy, some have a higher rewatch value.

5 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows the daredevil archeologist joining his goddaughter in a race to retrieve a powerful dial with the mighty power to alter history before a former Nazi can get his hands on it. The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones series isn't bad. Ford is still as charming as ever, Mads Mikkelsen is an interesting villain, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a charming sidekick now that Indy's longtime buddy Sallah (John Rhys Davies) is getting too old to get in on the action.

Yet, while Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has some fun moments, there's nothing about it that can't be picked up from an initial viewing. The film lacks the attention to historical detail, sardonic wit, and emotional nuance that had made the Spielberg-directed installments in the series so beloved. Additionally, the film's climax features an inordinate amount of cheesy computer-generated visuals that are unlikely to age well.

4 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Nearly twenty years after the saga's apparent conclusion, Indiana Jones returned to the big screen with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Set in the height of the Cold War, the story sees Indy joining young greaser Mutt Williams to retrieve the legendary Crystal Skull of Akator while pursued by ruthless Soviet agent Irina Spalko.

Although Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull now has a somewhat toxic reputation, the long-awaited legacy sequel is a lot more rewarding than it's often given credit for. While Marion Ravenwood's (Karen Allen) role in The Dial of Destiny amounted to little more than fan service, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull allowed Indy's longtime romantic sparring partner to get in the center of the action and once again help the unlucky archeologist out of a few difficult situations. The decision to incorporate science fiction elements befitting a 1950s space opera adventure (as the film takes place in the late 1950s) was bold and certainly more original than many of the "legacy sequels" seen today. Shia Labeouf's performance as Indy's son, Mutt Williams, hasn't aged any better or gotten less annoying, but Cate Blanchett is certainly having a delightful time as the enigmatic Russian villain Irina Spalko.

3 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)

It's often forgotten that Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is actually a prequel set one year before Raiders of the Lost Ark. The film features Indiana Jones helping desperate villagers in British India to find a sacred lingam stone to rescue their children from a black magic cult practicing human sacrifice to honor the goddess Kali.

In many ways, Temple of Doom feels like a step backward from what Spielberg and Lucas did with the first installment. While Raiders of the Lost Ark intertwined history, emotion, and character development in between the action set pieces, Temple of Doom feels more like a haunted house film that just happens to feature Indiana Jones characters. The opening set piece in Club Obi-Wan is fun, and the mine car chase is great, but the film's somewhat offensive depiction of Indian characters and obnoxious romantic subplot featuring the infamous Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) make it the least rewatchable entry in the original trilogy.

2 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Movies don't get any more iconic than Raiders of the Lost Ark. Made following Ford's rise to prominence with Star Wars, the film uses the actor's natural charm to the fullest, crafting one of American cinema's best heroes. The plot centers on Indiana Jones, a daring archeologist racing against the Nazis to retrieve the legendary Ark of the Covenant, said to hold the power to make any army invincible.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was a major statement in Spielberg's career. He somehow made a film that reflected on the need for intelligence and precision in historical discourse, featuring some of the most stunning action set pieces in cinematic filmmaking. No amount of CGI can be quite as effective as the iconic "boulder scene" or Indy's brutal brawls in front of the Ark of the Covenant. In addition to having the series' best romantic storyline, Raiders of the Lost Ark has the best villain. French archeologist Belloq (Paul Freeman) feels like a corrupt version of Indy that trades heroism for "fortune and glory."

1 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Raiders of the Lost Ark showed Indy at the height of his powers, but Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade brought him down to Earth. The action finds Indy searching for his father, Dr. Henry Jones, a Holy Grail scholar kidnapped by the Nazis while searching for the elusive relic.

By exploring the character's backstory and childhood struggles, Spielberg humanized Dr. Henry Jones so that he didn't feel as larger-than-life. Sean Connery gives what may be his best performance outside of the James Bond franchise; this geeky, quirky old professor somehow feels like the perfect counterpart for Indy. Ford and Connerys' magnetic chemistry makes The Last Crusade the funniest, most emotional, and most rewatchable film in the franchise.

