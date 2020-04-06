The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 253 – ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Raiders of the Lost Ark. We talk about how the film is frequently able to deliver information with showing instead of telling, crafting a unique hero out for Indiana Jones, where the film fits into Steven Spielberg‘s filmography, our thoughts on the Indiana Jones sequels and if there should be an Indiana Jones 5, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

