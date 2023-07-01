Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally in theaters. The road to Harrison Ford’s last adventure as cinema’s greatest action hero was an emotional journey full of nostalgia, featuring countless ways Indy’s legacy was celebrated. If you're a huge toy fan, this fan-favorite archaeologist got a handful of new action figures, Funko Pops, and games to go along with the release. Not only for Dial of Destiny, but for every Indiana Jones film. Now Mezco Toyz has unveiled their new Indiana Jones figure based on the film that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The One:12 Collective Indiana Jones: Temple Edition stands 17 centimeters tall and has over 28 points of articulation. Features of the figure include four interchangeable heads, Ten interchangeable hands, and Indy’s iconic costume — a fedora, removable jacket with leather-like material, and whip all come with the figure. However, where this Indiana Jones really shines is in his massive list of accessories. You’re going to need an explorer-sized backpack to fit all of Indy’s treasures in. The accessories include a revolver, a cobweb with spiders, two famous golden idol statues, darts, three whips, a satchel, and two One:12 Collective display bases. As the name of the figure implies, this particular Indy’s recreating the classic boulder escape action sequence which introduced us to the character at the beginning of Raiders. From its thick immersive atmosphere to John Williams' brilliant musical score to Ford’s pitch-perfect Indy look, this scene effortlessly set the tone for the rest of the franchise to come.

The Legacy of Raiders of the Lost Ark

That can be said for Raiders of the Lost Ark as a whole. It’s simply one of the greatest films ever made thanks to its thrilling action set pieces, creatively witty dialogue, and Ford’s “making it up” as he goes attitude. This is the adventure film to end all adventure films. When it was released in 1981, there wasn’t a film like it. Raiders single-handedly revived the grand action blockbuster. In the 42 years since, many franchises have come close to this lovable character’s success like Tomb Raider, Uncharted, Pirates of the Caribbean, and National Treasure, but none have had the staying power of Indiana Jones. In just Raiders alone, the romance, sex appeal, and raw action like the masterful truck chase are enough to make the most cynical modern moviegoer jump up and down like a gleeful madman. Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull have continued the adventures of Indiana Jones, but Raiders is arguably still the best film in this long-running franchise.

Indy’s Last Adventure

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks the final time we’ll see Ford’s Indy on the big screen. This bittersweet moment belongs in a museum because of that. Dial of Destiny is in theaters now. You can pre-order Mezco Toyz’s Raiders-themed Indiana Jones figure right now. The figure will be $130 and is set to arrive by the summer of 2024.