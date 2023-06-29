There are almost too many iconic moments to name in Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark. The brilliant opening scene establishes adventure, tension, and a rolling ball of death. The climactic "f*** around and find out" finale when the Wrath of God spills out from the Ark of the Covenant and decimates the bad guys (and scarred countless childhoods in the process). Raiders is an endless gift of cinematic lore between the quotes, the comedic beats, the blockbuster iconography, John Williams' score, and the star-studded cast. The enduring titan that is Harrison Ford was born for his role as the fedora-rocking, whip-cracking, snake-hating hero — just like actress Karen Allen was born to play Marion Ravenwood, the franchise's first heroine and Indiana's perennial better half.

George Lucas wanted Jones's romantic life to mimic James Bond by having a new love interest for every movie. Although the Bond Girl trope and its variants were pretty unnecessary, ditching Marion doubles as one of the silliest moves the franchise made. (And they made plenty of silly moves and silly Indiana Jones movies.) Unlike Temple of Doom's "laugh at the dumb blonde" refrain or the femme fatale Nazi sympathizer of The Last Crusade, Marion is pure dynamite distilled into human form. By losing Indy's equal, compliment, and opposite, the franchise weakened its emotional throughline. Frankly: Indiana Jones without Marion is boring. I said what I said.

RELATED: Does 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Have an End-Credits Scene?

Marion Has an Unforgettable Introduction in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark'

Image via Paramount

Other actresses tested for the role of Marion Ravenwood, but Raiders director Steven Spielberg cast Karen Allen after seeing her work in National Lampoon's Animal House. In a 2021 interview with IndieWire, Allen called Marion's first scene "one of the best introductions of a character I had ever come across." It's true: Marion leaves an impression like a crashing meteorite leaves a sizzling hole in the ground. After all, she's introduced by drinking a guy under the table and winning bets for it. Allen immediately imbues the character with a presence like a gravity well. Despite almost passing out, Marion recovers with a sly smirk and savors the act of smacking her final shot glass onto the table. Within a few dialogue-light minutes, we know this is a woman who refuses to lose and would probably spit in defeat's eye if it had a physical form.

That same crackling physicality applies to Marion and Indy's reunion, which is a veritable "of all the gin joints" Casablanca moment in reverse. As Indy's shadow casts wide on the wall behind Marion, he says her name, she snaps two shot glasses to the ground in surprise — and she punches him in the jaw. Stop the presses, our dashing protagonist got slugged by a girl!

There's always a restless energy to Marion, like a combination of alcohol, rage, and hurt is burning her up from the inside. Her raw anger is an erupting volcano of pain in all the emotion's messiness. Marion's the opposite of a calm and composed lady who practices her 1930s social graces. Arguably, she's as much of a disaster as Indy. But she's indomitably confident. She owns that bar, and she keeps order like a monarch. When she bosses Indy around and he demands why he should obey, Marion just smirks wider. "Because I said so, that's why," she answers scornfully. That's all the reason the world needs to keep turning on its axis.

A lone woman cornered by men in the dead of night is a terrifying situation. Yet when Gestapo agent Arnold Toht (Ronald Lacey) and his lackeys crash the party, Marion grants them no more accord than if they were buzzing flies. She lounges, she smokes, and she scoffs. Her affirmation of "Nobody tells me what to do in my place" is undercut by Toht threatening her with a fire-hot poker, but who wouldn't be terrified? If anything, the fear just increases her vitriolic determination. The Nepal section ends with Marion literally forcing herself into the narrative — who does that? She does. Marion's a rebel, a combustible firecracker of personality with knife-sharp sass to match. Indy had better keep up.

Marion Defies the Damsel in Distress Trope

Image via Paramount

As the film progresses, Marion doesn't flinch from danger, making her one of the most resilient action heroines. She thrills to it. She commandeers an airplane's machine gun. She uses a frying pan as a weapon (Samwise Gamgee would be proud). Even when she's kidnapped by the Germans, her character carries enough established heft to avoid regressive victimhood. It would've been nice to see her placed in fewer threatening situations, but Indy rescues her in ways that don't feel belittling (once again, my condolences to Temple of Doom).

Marion never loses her defiance or her intelligence, either. The way she initially mocks Indiana Jones villain René Belloq's (Paul Freeman) advances but clocks him within seconds, then carefully manipulates him without employing actual seduction, is brilliant. She holds her own and keeps her cool, or indignantly yells her head off when needed, instead of personifying the hysterical female stereotype; a patently false trope to begin with. It's equally important for audiences to see a capable woman who's flawed and who beats impossible odds in a relatable way as it is to see the Ellen Ripleys (Sigourney Weaver) of the universe.

Marion Is as Complicated as Indiana Jones Himself

Image via Paramount

Yet Marion isn't a caricature ballooned up by empty badassery. She’s considerate, loving, and lighthearted. The tenderness she demonstrates when patching up Indy's wounds is sweet and sexy simultaneously. Raiders of the Lost Ark wastes no time establishing her psychological complexity: left alone in her bar, Marion looks between her father's medallion and the money Indy shoved into her hand for said medallion. An expression of pensive resolve contrasts with her earlier vitriolic fury. Her relationships with the men those objects signify were complicated, to put it lightly. Abner sounds like a maladjusted parent who preferred ancient artifacts over his daughter, but Marion speaks of his death with weighty grief. Then there's the unsettling ambiguity of how young Marion was when she and Indy met and to what extent they were involved. This silent character beat proves there's more to Marion than meets the eye, and there's already been an eyeful.

Since Indiana Jones is undoubtedly Raiders' protagonist, it's worth noting how well Marion balances the roughhousing archeologist. They have passionate shouting matches but still respect each other. They connect in quiet moments. She reads Indy's moods and understands him in full. It's obvious how much Marion matters to him; he had every intention of self-destructing after her fake death. Indy's duty-bound to earn her trust, respect, and affection, which he does of his own volition. Marion's love doesn't redeem him, he just proves himself worthy. They walk away arm-in-arm, two messy people whose rough edges smooth out as a pair.

No ‘Indiana Jones’ Heroine Did It Better Than Marion

Image via Paramount

One of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’s few good decisions was rectifying how the franchise overlooked Marion in favor of making Indy a semi-womanizer. She's too good for that nonsense. When Raiders was released in 1981, the action genre was on the cusp of normalizing well-written women characters. Marion was an early leader of that revolution. Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade would’ve been quite different if they included her as Indy's partner, and they should have. (Their marriage could have been a proto-The Mummy!) Sometimes you get it right on the first swing, and Marion Ravenwood was one of those times. No other love interest in Indiana Jones compares to Marion’s brain, her boldness, and her heart — because she was never just "the love interest."