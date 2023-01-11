It’s an amazing time to be an Indiana Jones fan. 2023 marks the fifth and final Indiana Jones adventure for star Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The first trailer for the film released last month to many fans' delight, but another reason to get excited by this famous adventurer’s return are the toys. Hasbro’s pulling out all the stops celebrating this historic franchise with new six-inch figures dubbed the “Adventure” Series. However, that’s not the only new Indy-centric line coming out from the company as they’re also making “Retro” figures based on the classic Kenner toys of the 1980s. We already knew Indy was a part of that line, but now thanks to Comicbook.com, we now know the rest of the figures that will fill out this Retro line's first wave.

Hasbro has revealed that Marion Ravenwood, Toht, Rene Belloq, and the German Mechanic will be getting retro figures. This is a very Raiders of the Lost Ark inspired wave as it should be given it was the first and arguably the best film in the series. Raiders is best known for its thrilling pace, brilliant John Williams’ score, and great bits of violence. However, the film worked so well because of its great cast of colorful characters. Marion, played by the amazing Karen Allen, was such a fun counterpart to Indy; Rene who was a French archeologist who acted like this smug evil version of Indiana Jones; and Toht was a very creepy Nazi that still gives fans nightmares thanks to his face melting off in the finale. However, probably the best and most memorable violent moment comes from the airport fight between Indy and the German Mechanic. It’s a one on one brawl for the ages and, even though Indy was out matched, a trusty plane propeller brutally helped him out in the end.

Each figure in this Retro line will be $15 each and hopefully this is just the beginning of Hasbro’s Indy love. Temple of Doom and Last Crusade are equally iconic after all. It’s also a matter of time until Hasbro unveils their figures for Dial of Destiny which looks to be the biggest Indiana Jones adventure to date. Nevertheless, given that Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved franchises in film history, it’s just great to see the world’s most famous archeologist immortalized in plastic once again.

Image via Lucasfilm

While we wait for this nostalgic Indy line to release, you can view the Retro line preview images down below. The next Indy adventure, Dial of Destiny, releases in theaters on June 30, 2023. You can also visit Hasbro’s website to browse their amazing lineup of preexisting figures.