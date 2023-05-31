Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will mark the return of Harrison Ford to one of the most iconic roles of his career, setting the stage for a new adventure meant to uncover a new conspiracy that could threaten the security of the country. The actor is famous for not being particularly interested in the narrative details behind the big budget projects he works on, opting for a more professional and aloof approach. During a recent interview with Esquire, Ford talked about the reasons why decided to pick up the whip and hat for a fifth time, almost fifteen years after doing so for the last time:

I wanted to know what happened to him and how he handled it. [Director James] Mangold and I worked closely together, on that scene especially. Waking up in my underwear with the empty glass in my hand was my idea. I wanted to see Indiana Jones at a nadir point and rebuild him from the ground up.

Ford knew he still had plenty of gas in the tank to deliver yet another memorable performance as the world's most unusual archeologist, and with a director as experienced as James Mangold attached to the project, it is easy to see why the actor was so eager to come back. Nevertheless, this will mark the end of the road for Ford as Indiana Jones, meaning the performer will get to say goodbye to the character under his own terms. This time around, Indy will need all the help he can get before it's too late, and his old enemies manage to get a new position of power.

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford's character will not be having a great time in his personal life, with his marriage falling apart and the academic world expecting him to retire from teaching soon. However, he will need to jump right back into action when he finds out that the government has hired former Nazi scientists to help them beat the Soviet Union in the space race. Knowing that his enemies would be up to no good, Indy steps up to prevent anything back from happening, while protecting yet another valuable antique from falling into the wrong hands.

Who Will Be Joining the Cast of Dial of Destiny?

During the events of the character's previous adventure, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, it looked like Indy was ready to pass the mantel to Shia LaBeouf's character, Mutt Williams. By the end of that story, Jones doesn't allow Williams to pick up his hat, in a clever nod alluding to the fact that Ford wasn't letting the franchise go just yet. In Dial of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will appear as Helena Shaw, Indy's goddaughter, who could potentially take over the leading role of the series if the studio decided to continue after this installment.

