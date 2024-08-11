The Big Picture Dinoland U.S.A. is being replaced with Tropical Americas, featuring new Indiana Jones and Encanto attractions.

The Indiana Jones ride will have a unique story following him to the Tropical Americas.

Other new Disney World features include a Monsters Inc. land and a villains' territory.

So long Dinoland U.S.A. and hello Tropical Americas! Big changes are coming to the Animal Kingdom amusement park at Walt Disney World Florida, starting with some brand-new attractions based on Indiana Jones and Encanto. The announcement comes from the extravagant Experiences Showcase at the 2024 D23 Expo. Whispers of Dinoland U.S.A. being gutted in favor of an all-new land have been spreading for a while now, but now we finally have a good sense of what to expect.

First off, for the new Tropical Americas land, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Harrison Ford) will be charting his next adventure with an all-new Indiana Jones attraction. The ride system for the current main ride at Dinoland U.S.A. (which is simply titled Dinosaur) is nearly identical to the Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland California, so speculation online suggested that the new ride would be functionally very similar to the existing Indiana Jones attraction. That may still be the case, but the presentation at D23 made it explicitly clear that the new ride will feature an all-new story that is wholly unique to the Animal Kingdom. The ride will reportedly follow Indy as he travels to the Tropical Americas to follow-up on rumors of a mysterious new creature that has been seen scouring the nearby jungles.

That's not the only new attraction coming to Tropical Americas. Lin-Manuel Miranda's prayers have been answered, and an Encanto ride is also coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom. For the first time ever, Disney fans will be able to go inside the famous Casita and embark on a new adventure with the Madrigal Family. The ride's story will take guests throughout the entirety of the Madrigals' house, including the rainforest-inspired room of Antonio (Ravi Cabot-Conyers).

What Other New Experiences are Coming to Disney World?

The Tropical Americas land at Animal Kingdom is only the start of the new and exciting things coming to Walt Disney World in Florida. Pixar will be getting a bolstered presence at Disney World, with an entire Monsters Inc.-themed land coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios and two new Cars-themed attractions racing into the Magic Kingdom. Also in the works for Walt Disney World is an entire land dedicated to the notorious villains of Disney, with two brand-new major attractions set to accompany the terrifying new territory.

The Tropical Americas land at Animal Kingdom and the Indiana Jones and Encanto rides that come along with it are set to open in 2027. Until then, the Indiana Jones films and Encanto are available to stream on Disney+.

