There's no adventure too dangerous or too great for this famed archaeologist. With his last film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hitting theaters June 30th, fans could once again return to the big screen to see their favorite treasure hunter, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), as he braves his final quest that's sure to deliver more crowd-pleasing fun.

Throughout four films, Indy has partaken in several of the greatest movie adventures while being accompanied by his equally iconic and fun companions. Whether they were love interests or old friends, these side characters followed Indy on his journey and graced each scene with their likable charms. Here are all of Indy's sidekicks, ranked by memorability and overall importance to the story.

12 Wu Han

Not much is known about Indy's unfortunate friend Wu Han (David Yip) as he was killed early in the opening scene of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom by the treacherous crime boss Lao Che (Roy Chiao.) Wu Han's death, while spontaneous and emotional, propelled Indy to fight back against Che and his goons in a harrowing escape.

It's unknown how long the two knew each other, but Wu Han stated in his dying breath that he and Indy had been on many adventures together, which makes his sudden death all the more saddening as their long friendship ended so abruptly. If he had survived past the opening, Wu Han indeed would have proved to be a helpful ally in more of Indy's exciting adventures.

11 Satipo

Satipo (Alfred Molina) was Indy's clumsy assistant during the adventure to find a hidden golden idol in the jungles of South America. However, the two's brief partnership ended when Satipo cowardly tried to run off with the found idol after betraying Indy, leading to his eventual death after setting off a booby trap.

Indy's partnership with Satipo was not meant to last, as he was shown to be willing to leave Indy behind at a moment's notice and was only helping for the reward. Despite his lack of screen time, Satipo has become an iconic character in the franchise thanks to Molina's brilliant casting and involvement in Raiders of the Lost Ark's epic opening scene.

10 George "Mac" McHale

Mac (Ray Winstone) started as Indy's trusted friend and ally during their time as secret agents in World War II. However, during the events of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, his allegiances to the Allies changed after his need for financial gain corrupted him into betraying Indy in favor of the Russians.

Mac's need for fortune and glory caused him to switch his loyalties to whoever offered the higher chance of a reward. His habit of switching sides made him one of Indy's most unpredictable companions, as the audience never knew what he would do next. Ultimately, his greed ended up causing his death as he perished during the finale after getting sucked into a vortex while carrying heaps of gold.

9 Willie Scott

The fashionable nightclub singer, Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw), unintentionally tagged along on Indy's next crazy adventure after the two escaped from a dangerous nightclub fight. Eventually, the pair even started a romantic relationship along their journey back home through India.

Willie has garnered much hatred from audiences since Temple of Doom's release for her constant complaining and penchant need for loud screaming. However, Capshaw's fun performance still gives this character some likability, and the way Willie acts in her unfamiliar environments has led to some genuinely hilarious moments.

8 Professor Oxley

Professor Harold Oxley (John Hurt) was Indy's estranged former colleague during his early days as a teacher. However, years later, he was kidnapped by sinister forces while searching for a mysterious crystal skull in South America, forcing Indy to find him. Once the two reunited, it became clear that Oxley lost a part of his mental state due to the skull's psychic effects.

Oxley was a brilliant mentor figure, changed by the harmful effects of the crystal skull that afflicted his mind causing him to behave irrationally. Despite his tragic transformation, he still proved helpful in Indy's quest to return the skull to its resting place. Once the skull was returned, Oxley eventually regained his mind and rekindled his friendship with Indy.

7 Marcus Brody

Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott) remained a close friend and colleague to Indy and his family throughout the original trilogy. Throughout several adventures, he maintained his loyalty to his friends and became a close adviser to Indy whenever guidance was needed the most.

Though just as intelligent and well versed with history as his friend Indiana Jones, Brody, unfortunately, possessed minimal real-world experience outside the comfort of his museum and needed more fighting skills when an adventure became too dangerous. Yet despite his shortcomings, he maintained a likable and comedic personality as he used his intellect to help Indy out of perilous situations.

6 Mutt Williams

Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf), also known as Henry Jones III, appeared in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as Indy's reluctant new sidekick, later revealed to be Jones' biological son from Indy's former girlfriend, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen.) Although they started as opposites, slowly, the two developed respect for one another and embraced their roles as father and son.

Mutt has also garnered much dislike from fans of the franchise over the years, mainly due to LaBeouf's controversial casting and acting performance. However, as a character, Mutt still provided moments of genuine excitement as he expressed a confident outward appearance and a resourceful intellect that helped him and Indy win the day against their sinister foes.

5 Elsa Schneider

Doctor Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody) was Indy's intelligent and beautiful new love interest during their quest to rescue Indy's father from the Nazis and find the famous Holy Grail. Unfortunately, she later revealed herself to be a conspirator for the Germans and double-crossed Indy to gain a better chance to possess the Grail and its powers.

Though their partnership was cut short due to her deceit, Elsa still showed a genuine love for Indy and only betrayed him not for the Nazi cause but for her ambitions. Ultimately, her determination to find the Grail caused her downfall as she fell to her death while trying to reach for the Grail over a bottomless fissure.

4 Short Round

Rescued off the streets of Shanghai by Indy, Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) became the famed archaeologist's best friend and loyal companion during their adventures through China and India. Through thick and thin, the pair's friendship prevailed as they worked together to get out of the most challenging situations.

His devotion to Indy best characterizes Short Round, as the two showed great chemistry together and had a genuine father son bond throughout the events of Temple of Doom. Ke Huy Quan's great performance has also garnered much positive revaluing by fans recently due to the actor's triumphant career comeback.

3 Sallah

Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) remained a strong and well-connected ally whenever Indy's adventures took him to the Middle East. As a loving family man, he maintained a helpful, friendly attitude and always strove to support his friend however he could.

Sallah also appeared the most out of Indy's long list of sidekicks with two films and an upcoming reappearance in the fifth installment. With a fun personality and valuable traits, this Egyptian excavator became Indy's go-to companion and was always interested in a great adventure.

2 Marion Ravenwood

Marion (Allen) was the only love in Indy's life who truly knew Indy before his days as a famed explorer. Throughout several films and adventures, their romance saw ups and downs, but they never failed to show their love for each other, even marrying at the end of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Outside their relationship, Marion has also proven to be a capable fighter alongside her male companions. She can use her quick wits and bravery to her advantage to defeat her and Indy's formidable opponents.

1 Professor Henry Jones Sr.

Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery) appeared in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as Indy's brilliant but distant father who accompanied his son on a grand adventure to find the Holy Grail before it could fall into the hands of the Nazis.

Henry's father-son relationship with Indy was estranged for many years before their quest for the Grail, as they hardly spoke to each other. However, certain circumstances pushed Henry to relate to his son finally, and he revealed a genuine care for Indy, even providing him with guidance and wisdom. Through their family bond and mutual intellect, the two eventually defeated their enemies and saved the world, and his actions cemented Henry as one of Indy's greatest sidekicks ever.

