That Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has a fear of snakes seems almost out of character. Our very first introduction to the hero, in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, sets up Jones as a fearless adventurer, one that is calm, collected, and quick with the bullwhip he carries. Within the first minutes of the film, Jones is dodging booby traps, leaping over a bottomless pit, outrunning a huge boulder, and makes his escape to a waiting seaplane while narrowly avoiding being shot with poisoned blow darts by a tribe of Hovitos. Jones allows himself to relax... until the seaplane pilot's pet snake Reggie starts crawling up towards him.

Jones' hysteric reaction to Reggie humanizes him immediately, an Achilles' Heel of sorts that makes the hero vulnerable. It's a fear of snakes that recurs throughout the Indiana Jones films, be it a startled reaction to a snake statue in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom or preferring to die in quicksand rather than touch a snake in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The funny thing is, at least half of the people watching Raiders could relate to his reaction, while 2-3% of moviegoers were left traumatized by Reggie's appearance. Snakes on film in general are unnerving. The question, though, is why? What is it about seeing snakes in a movie that shakes even the hardiest of souls to their core? Or, more simply, why do snakes on film scare the s**t out of us?

Indiana Jones' Fear of Snakes Is Accurate

Image via Paramount Pictures

The fear of snakes, known as ophidiophobia, is one of the most common fears in people, with one 2022 poll placing the fear at the top of the list for Americans, nearing one in every three adults, while the same poll indicates that two-thirds of those who fear snakes fear them a lot. Some experts have suggested that a fear of snakes is actually evolutionary, with humans developing an adaptive fear of them due to risks associated with snakes over time. In many ways, the fear is irrational, given that only 10% to 15% of the 3,000 species of snakes worldwide are venomous, yet it persists. Part of that fear in general is how snakes are associated with negativity in society, beginning with a certain serpent that talked Eve into taking a bite of the forbidden fruit. No one ever likens someone to a "snake in the grass" in a positive connotation. In Greek mythology, Medusa's hair isn't made of fluffy bunnies. For those that live with that fear, the mere mention alone of a snake is enough to cause anxiety and anything that resembles or sounds like a snake induces panic attacks.

What makes Indiana Jones' reaction to snakes is just how accurate it is. When the roof of the Well of Souls is moved away, Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) notices that the floor of the chamber seems to be moving. You can see the "Oh, God, I hope I'm wrong" look come across Jones' face as he takes a torch and drops it to the ground. His fears are realized: the floor is littered with deadly snakes, prompting the iconic line "Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?" It's a moment that the following films try to match — bugs in Temple of Doom and Dial of Destiny, rats in Last Crusade, fire ants in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — but can't come close to the pure horror of seeing 6,500 snakes slithering around in a nightmarish mass. The moment is funny because of course, it's snakes. But Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade puts the moment in context when young Indy (River Phoenix) falls into a railway car full of snakes while evading mercenaries intent on recovering the cross of Coronado that Indy took from them. A traumatic experience associated with snakes is one of four key causes of ophidiophobia identified by mental health professionals, so by including the moment in the film, it retroactively justifies Indy's fear of them in Raiders.

Snakes Get the Same Treatment as Sharks on Film

Image via New Line Cinema

By now you're thinking that this lesson in human behavior is all well and good, but we have yet to talk specifically about why snakes on film are scary. The answer to that question is actually very simple: they're meant to be. Name a film where the snake is a "good guy" and I'll show you a cartoon where Wile E. Coyote finally captures and eats the Roadrunner. In this regard, snakes on film share a commonality with another predator, the shark. Like sharks, snakes have long been vilified on film to such a degree that the reality of the venomous to non-venomous ratio is perceived as reversed. Every snake on the slither silver screen is dangerous, and they can come up from anywhere.

You could be locked in a home with a black mamba, as in 1981's Venom. One could be crawling around a secret chamber in your basement, like the basilisk in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. One could come up through the airplane toilet and bite you on your bathing suit bits, or fall into the airplane cabin through the oxygen mask holes, prompting an angered Samuel L. Jackson to cry, "I have had it with these motherf**king snakes on this motherf**king plane!" as in, appropriately enough, Snakes on a Plane.

We Need More Snakes in Movies!

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Given how prevalent the fear of snakes is, it's actually somewhat surprising that snakes aren't utilized more often in film. From the way they unnervingly slither across floors to the pitch blackness of their eyes, it's a card that can be played and has been played, for an easy scare or two. Then again, if the fear of snakes is as widespread as we're led to believe, then it's possible that even filmmakers are highly reluctant to use them. After all, there are two groups of people in this world: those that like snakes, and those that are normal human beings.

On a personal note, yours truly is most definitely an ophidiophobe, which has been a source of much joy for horrible, horrible people in my life like summer camp children, who to this day refer to me as "Sir Hiss," or my own son who put a rubber snake on my shoulder, prompting a very loud Lord's name in vain in the middle of Disneyland. To you all I say, fangs for nothing.