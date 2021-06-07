You will not believe what the snake sound actually is.

Sound design is an underappreciated part of the filmmaking process. While many can recognize a cool camera movement, few know when to recognize impressive sound design. Hopefully, that stops now, as Paramount Home Entertainment has released a new behind-the-scenes video where legendary Indiana Jones (and Star Wars) sound designer Ben Burtt, and foley artist John Roesch teach you about where some of the most iconic sounds in the franchise come from.

The behind-the-scenes video featurette is part of the promotion for the upcoming Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection that arrives in 4K Ultra HD tomorrow. Honestly, it is one of the best bits of promotional material for a movie in a while, as it brings to mind the extensive behind-the-scenes documentaries with the Lord of the Rings Blu-Ray. ​​​

While interviews with the cast and the director are commonplace, and short featurettes about the filming of a movie usually make their way to YouTube or the Blu-Ray release, more specific looks at the craft involved in the making of a movie are rarer in the era of bonus feature-less streaming. This makes the nearly 6-minute featurette both an anomaly and something special, as we see some legends of their craft recreating some of the most iconic sounds in cinema.

Seeing Burtt explain how he used a toilet tank cover for when the Ark of the Covenant is opened by the Nazis at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark. As Burtt admits, it may be a little blasphemous to say it publicly, but it does make for a pretty good "ancient golden lid being moved from the chest containing the actual stone tablets of the Ten Commandments." Arguably even funnier and surprising is when Burtt shows us how he created the sound of thousands of snakes slithering over each other in a pit by using... his wife's mac and cheese!

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4K set arrives June 8. In the meantime, you can watch the behind-the-scenes video featuring Burtt and Roesch below:

