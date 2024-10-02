One of the biggest shocks of the month came yesterday when fans loaded up Disney+ to watch one of the classic Indiana Jones movies, only to discover that all but the most recent installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, had departed the platform. Most had assumed that, once Disney bought the rights to the Indiana Jones IP back in 2012 and the movies began streaming on Disney+ last year, they would never have another streaming home. However, while there weren't any official announcements, the first four Indiana Jones movies have begun streaming on Paramount+. It's unclear at this time how long the Harrison Ford-led classic adventure movies will be streaming on Paramount+, or if they will return to Disney+ in the future, but fans can rest easy knowing Indiana Jones hasn't left streaming after all.

Steven Spielberg directed the first four Indiana Jones movies before passing the torch on to James Mangold to helm Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Spielberg made a name for himself directing Jaws in 1975 and has since gone on to become one of the most iconic filmmakers in history. When Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in 1981, it was a smash hit, and Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones became the heartthrob that fans know him as today. Spielberg has also worked on other major franchises, such as Jurassic Park, where he helmed the 1993 original flick starring Sam Neill and Laura Dern, and he also directed the 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Spielberg will next team up with Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo for his untitled UFO event film at Universal.

Will Harrison Ford Ever Play Indiana Jones Again?

Sadly, Harrison Ford has suited up for the last time as Indiana Jones. During promotion for the fifth installment, he made it abundantly clear that he was done exploring tombs and searching for treasure. However, just because he's done playing Indiana Jones doesn't mean there isn't plenty of content for fans of his work. Ford will next be seen in Shrinking Season 2, before joining the MCU and playing Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, which will hit theaters next year.

The first four Indiana Jones movies are now streaming on Paramount+, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny remains on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the classic Indiana Jones movies on Paramount+.

