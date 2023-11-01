While Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny bombed at the box office this past summer, the final Indiana Jones adventure was a fitting send-off to Harrison Ford’s most iconic character. Now, almost six months after the film’s theatrical release, Dial of Destiny is swinging onto Disney+ on December 1. That’s exactly one month from now. While Dial of Destiny has been available to purchase digitally for a while, Disney fans have been anxiously awaiting this news along with the physical media release date. The film’s Disney+ debut is just before Dial of Destiny’s physical media date of Tuesday, December 5.

‘Dial of Destiny’ Will Only Get Better With Age

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While Dial of Destiny only made $383 million worldwide against its massive $300 million budget before marketing costs, critics and moviegoers who saw the film were much kinder. Dial of Destiny’s rocking a positive 69% critics on Rotten Tomatoes while the audience score is even higher at 88%. The film itself directed by Logan’s James Mangold presented a much different Indiana Jones story. The high-flying brilliantly thrilling action is still there and Ford is as amazing as ever, but this is an adventure tale that goes against the tropes of aging.

With themes of feeling lost to time and discovering that you can do what you love for as long as you want, Indiana Jones was the beautiful relic fans rediscovered this time around. In a story that involved time travel, Dial of Destiny was arguably the most grounded film since Raiders of the Lost Ark for those reasons alone. The box office might not reflect that, but the film is up there with Raiders and Last Crusade as among the best of this throwback adventure series. When moviegoers look back on this film in 20 years, like misunderstood classics like The Thing or Blade Runner before it, we’ll see a film that went against the status quo and presented a heartwarming love letter to aging. That’s why it's great that more people will experience that when Indiana Jones flies onto Disney+ for the final time.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently available on all major digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. You can add the film to your watchlist on Disney+ below.

Watch on Disney+