There are few characters in film history that are as synonymous with a single actor as strongly as Harrison Ford’s performance as Indiana Jones. Rumors persisted for years whether Shia Labeouf’s Mutt Williams from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull would be “passed the hat” from his father, or if another younger actor like Chris Pratt could take on the character of Dr. Henry Jones Jr. However, Ford’s performance is so synonymous with everything that the character represents that it would always feel like an impersonation. Perhaps the greatest achievement of Indy’s third adventure was that it proved that there was something to the character more universal than Ford’s charisma, as it showed within the first five minutes how to do an origin story correctly, thanks to the extraordinary work of a young River Phoenix.

One of the most impressive things about Ford’s work is that each installment in the film saga allowed him to shed back a different layer behind Indy’s backstory. Even if 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark was the film that saw him playing Indy for the first time, it was 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade that pulled back the curtain on the titular archaeologist's relationship with his father (Sean Connery). However, the first five minutes of the film are dedicated to a young Indy’s attempt to steal the Cross of Coronado from Abner Ravenwood, and give a brief glimpse into the type of mayhem that Indy was causing in his teenage years. It’s one of the most electrifying action sequences that Steven Spielberg has ever directed (which is no small statement), but this prequel story actually explains more about Indy as a character than simply how he got his scar and learned to use a bullwhip for the first time.

Explaining The Legend of Indiana Jones

Unlike a character like Ford’s Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, Indy’s backstory is one that’s based in history. While elements of Solo’s backstory could be framed in relation to different events in the franchise like they were in 2018’s sorely underrated Solo: A Star Wars Story, Indy’s backstory had to be related to the different historical events that were taking place in Spielberg’s version of history. Since Raiders of the Lost Ark had established that Indy was emerging as a collector of rare artifacts in the 1930s, it made sense that his “origin story” would have to take place at the dawn of the 20th century during a period of transition for the country. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade made the brilliant choice of putting Indy in contrast between the warring cultural influences of the era; even if he’s wearing an all-American Boy Scout’s uniform, Indy learns pretty quickly that there’s a downside to putting his trust in authority.

This is the fundamental difference between what Solo: A Star Wars Story is doing compared to Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade’s goals. In the Star Wars prequel, the references to Han Solo’s iconography are simply there to tie the character into an adventure story that had nothing to do with him in particular; Ron Howard and Lawrence Kasdan were simply trying to make a cool Western in the Star Wars universe, and it didn’t really matter if the world’s most famous smuggler was in it or not. As a result, the revelations behind Han’s blaster, dice, and friendship with Chewbacca are just fun Easter eggs for fans to mull over. However, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade has to set up one of the film’s most important relationships: Indy’s fractured dynamic with his father. This is all set up by the senior Jones’ brief appearance at the end of the sequence; he doesn’t really care about Indy’s misadventures with the authorities or the potential discovery of a lost artifact; all he really cares about is his obsession with the Holy Grail.

Although the previous films had touched on Indy’s status as a “perpetual bachelor,” Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was examining how Indy’s mistrust of authorities, the government, and any of the “top men” mentioned in Raiders of the Lost Ark was all tied to the fact that his father never stood up for him after his adventure. After all of the madcap Buster Keaton-style action of the opening scene, Indy doesn’t have anyone to share his experiences with, and the potential paternal figure of Abner Ravenwood betrays him. Phoenix’s heartbreaking reaction to his father's reaction at the end suggests that maybe the reason he’s been trying to put all the artifacts he’s collected into museums is because they're related to his father’s field of work. When he puts on Abner’s hat, it’s as if he is reclaiming the rebellious demeanor of his because of the lack of support he’s received at home.

River Phoenix’s Performance Makes the Sequence Shine

Getting any young actor to play Ford was going to be a challenge; while The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles later proved that someone other than Ford could play the role, the underrated prequel series had the benefit of hour-long episodes to get audiences adjusted to Sean Patrick Flannery’s interpretation of the character. It helped that Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade had someone familiar with Ford’s mannerisms, as Phoenix had co-starred with his older counterpart in Peter Weir’s sorely underrated 1986 masterpiece The Mosquito Coast (ironically, another film about fractured father-son relationships). Phoenix has the same level of charisma that Ford does, and the same overstated confidence; Indy’s determination that he can always come up with a plan is the attitude that a 13-year-old has, but it’s also the mindset that he’s based his career on.

In some ways, it's sad to look back on this scene and consider everything that could have been. Phoenix was at the perfect age in his career that he could have easily moved on to star in a series of prequel adventures and taken over the franchise as Ford moved on to other projects. Even if it feels like the “backdoor pilot” of a show that would never be picked up, the opening of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is about as perfect of a prequel as any Indiana Jones fan could have asked for.