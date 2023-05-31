Most actors struggle to create an iconic character that can live forever in the hearts of audiences forever. Harrison Ford decided he could come up with two of them a long time ago. Han Solo is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise, as he was directly involved with the destruction of the two Death Stars the Empire built to expand their reign of terror. On the other hand, Indiana Jones dedicated his life to retrieving dangerous artifacts before they landed in the wrong hands. During a recent interview with Esquire, Harrison Ford gave his answer when asked who would win a fight between the two cinema legends:

Well, they usually ask me, ‘If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would fuckin’ win?’ And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], ‘Me, asshole! I don’t want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?

Han Solo was first introduced in the original 1979 classic, when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) needed a ship to get out of Tatooine. The future Jedi would end up going to a cantina in Mos Eisley, surrounded by some of the most dangerous criminals in the region. That's where he would meet Han, the pilot of the Millenium Falcon, and his loyal friend, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). Together, the crew would fly towards the Death Star to rescue Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) before the Empire tortured her to get information regarding the location of the Rebel base.

Indiana Jones' first adventure was Raiders of the Lost Ark, where he is tasked with getting to the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazi army could acquire it first. To the tune of John Williams' iconic theme, Jones picked up his hat and whip for an unforgettable story that would mark the beginning of a franchise. Combining ancient history with supernatural elements, the series always relies on Ford's unique charisma to take audiences on unexpected journeys, filled with impressive action sequences and plenty of humor.

Indiana Jones' Latest Adventure

A month from now, Indiana Jones will come back for one final mission when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theatres. Directed by James Mangold, the movie will follow Indy as he struggles with the fact that the government hired former Nazi scientists to help them out with the space race against the Soviet Union. It will be up to the skillful archeologist to discover a larger conspiracy hidden within the project, before it's too late and the security of the county is compromised. It remains to be seen if the world is ready for Indiana Jones to jump into action once again.

