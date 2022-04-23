From Antonin Dovchenko to Rene Belloq, these are the worse villains Indiana Jones has ever had to face on his archeological quests.

After years of rumors and speculation, the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise is finally finished shooting. A fifth film was teased by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas before the fourth installment Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull even hit theaters. However, just like Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the currently untitled Indiana Jones 5 went through many development changes. After several screenwriters came in to pitch their ideas, Spielberg decided to step down as the director, with James Mangold taking over.

One of the biggest questions about the film is who the main antagonist will be. Although many exciting actors have joined the project, everyone has been tight-lipped about anything related to the plot. Who will be Indy’s next big bad? Does Mads Mikkelsen have another great villain left in him? Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge about to shock us all with a dark turn? Could it be Toby Jones? Boyd Holbrook? Antonio Banderas?

Whoever ends up being Harrison Ford’s next nemesis has a lot to live up to. The franchise has produced some truly heinous villains. Here are Indy’s cinematic villains, ranked.

9. Antonin Dovchenko in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was sharply criticized for not taking Indy seriously. Instead of the vulnerable, relatable character that he was in the first three films, Indy was now basically a superhero who could survive getting relentlessly pummeled by the Soviet Union Colonel Antonin Dovchenko (Igor Jijikine). Dovchenko is dull in every sense of the word. He’s basically a big, clueless dummy, whose CGI-ladden death is one of the franchise’s weakest moments.

8. Mola Ram in The Temple of Doom (1984)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Here’s a case where the Indiana Jones franchise has simply not aged well. Spielberg and Lucas were both going through personal issues while making The Temple of Doom, and as a result the 1984 prequel is far darker than Raiders of the Lost Ark. It strayed away from the first film’s basis in actual history, focusing on the supernatural and the absurd. Although Amrish Pari is at least having fun being hammy, he’s just a ridiculous character. Mola Ram unfortunately comes off as a racially insensitive Hindu stereotype.

7. Herman Deitrich in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

If you need a great bad guy, Nazis can always fit the bill. Herman Deitrich (Wolf Kahler) is just as evil as the other Raiders of the Lost Ark villains, but he’s not quite as interesting of a character. Dietrich’s purpose is to add a military threat to Indy’s quest. It’s hard to differentiate him from any of the other brainless fascists that Indy beats up.

6. Lao Che in The Temple of Doom (1984)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The nightclub opening of The Temple of Doom is one of the film’s highlights. Spielberg had a blast recreating a James Bond-style opening, when Indy seduces the singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshew) at Club Obi-Wan. The club’s owner, Lao Che (Roy Chiao), is a classic ‘30s gangster. He even manages to poison Indy’s drink in a move any 007 villain would approve of.

5. Ernst Vogel in The Last Crusade (1989)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Last Crusade’s Colonel Ernst Vogel (Michael Byrne) is everything that Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’s Colonel Dovchenko fails to be. While he poses a physical threat to Indy, Vogel is just as ruthless of a tactician as he is in a fist fight. Considering that the film’s main antagonist Walter Donovan is a more charismatic character, it was nice to have another one who was just plain evil. He literally falls off a cliff in one of the saga’s most memorable deaths.

4. Irina Spalko in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Cate Blanchett’s Irina Spalko is one of the rare highlights of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Although a lot of the ‘50s genre influences don’t work (particularly anything alien-related), Blanchette’s eccentric Russian accent is the perfect tribute to classic espionage thrillers. Look, no one wanted to see an Indiana Jones movie where he fights Martians, but Blanchette sells Spalko’s obsession with the supernatural. If you look past the terrible CGI, the extended sword fight between Spalko and Mutt Williams (Shia Labeouf) is actually a lot of campy fun.

3. Major Toht in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

None of Indy’s villains enjoy being evil as much as Sturmbannführer Arnold Ernst Toht (Ronald Lacey). The Nazi Major has a delighted look on his face any time he thinks he’s put Indy in a corner. It makes it even more enjoyable when he’s eventually outsmarted. Outside of being a fascist monster, Toht has another obvious reason to hate Indy’s guts. After they brawl in Marion Ravenwood’s (Karen Allen) bar, Toht gets brutally burned when he tries to pick up Marion’s burning medallion.

2. Walter Donovan in The Last Crusade (1989)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fun fact: Julian Glover is the only actor to have played a villain in the Star Wars, James Bond, and Indiana Jones franchises. Walter Donovan is certainly the most evil of the three characters. He initially convinces Indy to begin his search for the Holy Grail when he teases information about Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery). He later shoots Indy’s father in the film’s gripping third act, before briefly finding the Grail. Unfortunately for Donovan, “he chose poorly.”

1. René Belloq in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The French archeologist Rene Belloq (Paul Freeman) is the only bad guy whose wit matches Indy’s. In many ways, Belloq is the polar opposite to Indy. He seeks out ancient architects for personal gain, and he doesn’t care who they end up with. If Indy’s passion for treasure hunting comes from admiration, Bellouq’s comes out of a pure desire for power. His greed ultimately gets the better of him when the Ark of the Covenant literally “melts” his plans.

