The world of directing can be as varied as the films it produces. Sofia Coppola, for example, stated she would like to spend her whole life making films with smaller budgets and avoiding any major studios, preferring the freedom that buys her. Her father, Francis Ford Coppola, has spent a large chunk of his life directing big-budget movies but has no problem moving back into a smaller realm. Coppola just recently self-funded Megalopolis, a sci-fi epic he has never been able to get the studios to back.

Every director has the choice to work independently, on a larger scale, or to spend their time working on a TV series. Many choose a mix of all three. Some may start out independently and then, once they have been widely recognized for the quality of their work, will take the opportunity to make larger movies, both in budget and scale. Five of the ten directors listed here have been picked up by Marvel and helmed giant MCU movies. All ten are directors who have grabbed the world's attention and kept it locked in.

10 Cate Shortland

'Somersault' (2004)

Cate Shortland broke onto the scene with Somersault, following a young girl dealing with confused sexuality, longing for companionship, and already missing the simpleness of youth. With each film since, she has continued to focus on a woman's perspective while taking bigger risks in setting and complication. In Lore, she brings the viewer to Germany in its most infamous time. A young sister must help her family navigate terrain and truth alike.

With Berlin Syndrome, Shortland took audiences on a horror ride as a young woman faces one of the world's most sinister evils, a violent man. The courage and skill in showing such distressing situations put Shortland on the radar for Black Widow. Given the context of the character Black Widow's history, and the director's talent for showcasing a woman's story, it seems only logical that Shortland was the one to pick. Her next project, Three Women, has had a little trouble finding it's home, but given Shortland's record, will be well worth the watch.

9 Ari Aster

'Hereditary' (2018)

Close

Some directors just naturally come out swinging, and Ari Aster is one of them. Showcasing incredible performances from Milly Shapiro and Toni Collette, Hereditary is a horror film unafraid to make strong choices and let the audience take it as they will. Considering it became A24's highest-grossing film (until Everything Everywhere All at Once broke that record), it's safe to say audiences were satisfied. He followed that up with Midsommar, starring Florence Pugh, in the beautiful setting of Sweden. That idyllic setting served as an artful contrast to the visceral events of the film.

His most recent swing, Beau is Afraid, a fever dream starring Joaquin Phoenix, faced some turbulence, receiving mixed reviews and scores from critics and audiences alike. Neither Phoenix nor Aster seem bothered, however, as they are working together again for Eddington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, its cast includes Austin Butler, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal.

8 Nia DaCosta

'Little Woods' (2018)

Nia DaCosta directed her first full-length feature, with Tessa Thompson and Lily James starring. Little Woods is a drama highlighting a pair of sisters as they navigate difficulties with housing, the ultimate choice of whether to keep an unexpected baby and the challenges of the healthcare system. DaCosta keeps you engaged with intense drama and more action than you might expect, courtesy of some drug smuggling.

Little Woods earned her the chance to work on Candyman next, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, a turn into horror, and directing a sequel, as the film did not serve as a reboot but a continuation of the Candyman films that came before it. It was then that the MCU nabbed her up to helm the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, who had worked with DaCosta on Candyman. Her next project brings Thompson back in a telling of the 1981 play Hedda Gabler.

7 Robert Eggers

'The Witch' (2015)

Robert Eggers made his mark with The Witch, a slow burn built on the tension of inner conflict in a family. Eggers gives the characters room to breathe and evolve while keeping a steady pace and a build-up of intrigue to keep viewers guessing. This is a similar thread for The Lighthouse, a film that is largely a vehicle for exhibiting the awesome talents of Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, who've come a long way since Twilight. Shot entirely in black and white, The Lighthouse is a cerebral thriller that defies expectations and explanations.

What followed in The Northman was a defiance of its own. A cross between mythic symbolism and brutal realism, The Northman is a haunting odyssey, the story of a Viking prince's journey for revenge. This flirtation with fables and horror has him taking on the tale of Nosferatu next, a version of Dracula that will star Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp.

6 Ana Lily Amirpour

'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)