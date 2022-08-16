Commercial audiences have several highly-anticipated blockbusters to seek out this fall, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Halloween Ends, but what about the indie film releases of the season? Luckily, the fall schedule is already jam-packed with a diverse number of independent and arthouse movies that will hopefully draw cinephile crowds back to theaters in a year when big-budget blockbusters have dominated the box office.

RELATED: 10 Fall Movie Releases To Be Hyped About

Looking ahead to autumn, an eclectic group of indie directors from all corners of the globe will be releasing promising new films just in time for awards season. From seasoned filmmakers returning to the conversation after hiatuses to exciting new talents, the fall season is gearing up to deliver many new indie works of cinema, pledging to get audiences eager for the upcoming movie season. Here is an early look from Collider into eight indie films to keep on your radar this fall.

'Tár'

Image via Focus Features

On October 7th, the iconic Cate Blanchett will return to the limelight with her latest performance in Tár, the newest film from Todd Field. Blanchett plays the titular role of Lydia Tár, a world-renowned classical music conductor preparing for the most important performance of her career.

Set in contemporary times, Tár looks to be a rumination on the artistic process in the modern age. As an artist at a tender moment in her career, Blanchett's Tár will likely channel the star's immense talents in bringing nuanced and intricate characters to life on screen. Making the rounds on the film festival circuit before its October release, Tár marks Field's first film since 2006's Little Children.

'Triangle of Sadness'

Image via Cannes

After becoming Ruben Östlund's second Palme d'Or winning film at the Cannes Film Festival, Triangle of Sadness will finally make its way into theaters this October. A riotously hilarious satire-comedy, Triangle of Sadness works as an entertaining criticism of toxic beauty norms and modern social hierarchies.

Triangle of Sadness boasts an ensemble cast that includes Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, and rising star Dolly De Leon. Without too many spoilers, the narrative of Triangle of Sadness centers around a super yacht charter for the mega-rich that goes terribly wrong. When stuff (vomit) hits the fan, modern social class barriers shatter and leave the boat's wealthy guests and working crew at odds in an unfamiliar new reality centered around survival. Both conceptually ambitious and satisfying to watch, Triangle of Sadness is a rare arthouse film that could play with crossover appeal to commercial audiences. Neon will release Triangle of Sadness in US theaters on October 7th.

RELATED: Ruben Östlund’s 'Triangle of Sadness' Acquired by Neon at Cannes

'Decision To Leave'

Image via CJ Entertainment

One of the fall's most anticipated indie titles from South Korea is the master filmmaker Park Chan-wook's Decision To Leave. Incorporating intriguing elements of the neo-noir genre, Decision To Leave has been described as a romantic Hitchockian mystery since its premiere at Cannes Film Festival this past spring, where Park was awarded the Best Director prize.

Decision to Leave's story centers around a criminal detective who falls in love with the main suspect in a murder investigation. This terrifically noir-ish plot line will undoubtedly delve into the wicked twists and turns characteristic of the noir genre, which Park has explored in the past through films including Old Boy and Thirst. Decision to Leave has already been released in Park's home country of South Korea, but the film will be released theatrically in the US and UK by MUBI on October 14th.

'Call Jane'

Image via Sundance

Best known for her Academy Award-nominated screenplay adaption of Carol in 2015, writer/director Phillis Nagy will return to the spotlight this fall for the release of her latest directorial debut, Call Jane. An incredibly timely piece of filmmaking, Call Jane stars Elizabeth Banks as a 1960s housewife who shrugs off conventional housewife expectations to join the Jane Collective, also known as the Abortion Counseling Service of Women's Liberation. A covert alliance ran out of Chicago to assist women in accessing safe abortions; the Jane Collective operated for years before the US Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade.

Although made with an indie production budget, Call Jane boasts a stacked cast of talented actresses, including Banks, Sigourney Weaver, and Kata Mara. Call Jane first premiered to warm reactions at Sundance Film Festival back in January, but with the heightened controversy surrounding abortion rights in America since then, the film's crucial subject is now more relevant than ever before. Call Jane will be distributed theatrically by Roadside Attractions on October 14th.

'The Silent Twins'

After making its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, The Silent Twins will finally come to theaters this October. Directed by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczyńska, The Silent Twins stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance as June and Jennifer Gibbons, Caribbean immigrants who moved to Wales, England, as children during the 1960s. As the sisters grew older, they felt alienated and ostracized as the only Black family in the Welsh village where they lived. Misunderstood by their community, the Gibbons sisters eventually created their own language and ceased communication with anyone but one another.

Based on a novel of the same name and the real-life account of the Gibbons sisters, The Silent Twins is an ambitious understanding of intriguing historical figures whose stories are relatively unexplored. Focus Features will release The Silent Twins in US theaters beginning October 16th.

RELATED: 'The Silent Twins' Releases Chilling and Breathtaking New Poster

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Writer/director Martin McDonagh returns to his Irish roots with his newest film, The Banshees of Inisherin. A black comedy set in a small Irish fishing village, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in The Banshees of Inisherin as two longtime friends whose friendship is suddenly terminated by one of them, causing dark outcomes for both men.

McDonagh has worked with Gleeson and Farrell in the past with great results — both men costarred in the director's film In Bruges. In the years since that film's 2008 release, McDonagh's work has reached wider audiences, even earning the filmmaker multiple Oscar nominations for his last film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Ahead of The Banshees of Inisherin's fall film festival tour, including a premiere in Venice and a stop in Toronto, critics are already looking forward to the film as a twisted and entertaining comedy based firmly in its Irish surroundings. Searchlight Pictures will release The Banshees of Inisherin in the US on October 21st.

'Armageddon Time'

Image via Focus Features

Armageddon Time will be in theaters on October 28th, the latest work from American director James Gray. Gray, whose filmography includes ambitious films such as Ad Astra and The Lost City of Z, has described Armageddon Time as his most personal work to date. The film's narrative draws direct inspiration from Gray's upbringing in Queens, New York.

Set in 1980s Queens, Armageddon Time stars Banks Repeta as Paul, whose character portrays director Gray during his pre-teen years. Paul hails from a tight-knit Jewish family that has worked hard to set their progeny up for a successful future. Yet, through the highs and lows of everyday existence, Paul slowly learns the brutal truth that not everyone who seeks the American Dream is given an equal chance to blossom. Supporting Repeta's impressive performance is a flashy cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins in an unbelievable performance that could easily earn the legendary actor awards buzz later this year. Profoundly emotional and honest, Armageddon Time is a fall 2022 new release that must be seen.

RELATED: James Gray Reveals 'Armageddon Time's Vibe Is Similar to These Fellini & Truffaut Classics

'Nanny'

Image via Blumhouse

Director Nikaytu Jusu's feature film debut, Nanny, will begin its limited theatrical release on November 23rd. Combining elements of supernatural horror and the post-colonial effects on contemporary times, Nanny is an entirely singular vision of filmmaking from Jusu that will likely excite many cinema-goers this fall.

Anna Diop stars in Nanny as Aisha, an undocumented worker from Senegal who leaves her family and child behind to find work to support them, nannying for a wealthy family in Manhattan. As Aisha grows closer to the lives of her employers, evil phantom spirits begin to haunt her in mysterious and terrifying ways. An intelligent and nuanced film that works to excavate elements of the modern world's colonial past, Nanny is a compelling and fresh work of cinema that is a must-see this autumn.

KEEP READING: The 9 Most Anticipated Movies of Venice Film Festival This Year