Indie movies are generally synonymous with a quirkiness or outlandish plot that strays from traditional Hollywood troupes, where they do not shy away from violence, grotesque sexual nature, and other taboos that are rarely explored in Hollywood blockbusters. But, that is only one small part of what actually defines the type of film produced. Indie movies - or independent movies - are films that are produced by small, independent entertainment companies, and/or were produced with a smaller budget, where even big-time actors are willing to take pay-cuts if they see the merit in the work.

Asides from becoming popular - and often high-grossing - some indie films make a significant impact on society and the entertainment sector. Occurring through encapsulating popular quotes that become meme-worthy, changing perceptions about particular topics, creating unique cinematographic or narrative techniques, or even influencing mimicry, many indie films have withstood the test of time to stay relevant through their individual characteristics. From Night Of The Living Dead to Napoleon Dynamite, here are 10 indie movies that went on to become significant in popular culture.

1 Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

Image via Continental Distributing

The term ‘zombie’ was not recognized until after the release of Night Of The Living Dead, with the concept still being referred to as ‘ghouls’ instead, following the Haitian voodoo folklore. However, the idea that the undead becomes hungry for living flesh became a naturalized version of zombies that is now prevalent in popular films such as World War Z and Train To Busan. The film also became a significant template for splatter films - a sub-genre of horror that depicts gruesome violence - that inspired other hit-horror movies such as Nightmare On Elm Street and Friday The 13th.

RELATED:Creativity Unrestrained: The 10 Highest-Rated Independent Movies On IMDb

Prior to Night Of The Living Dead’s popularity, horror films encapsulated mostly rubber masks, cardboard sets, and hidden villains lurking in the shadows. Through George A. Romero’s creativity, other horror films followed suit by upping the scare factor. Under the production management of the small company Image Ten, Night Of The Living Dead became one of the most infamous horror films in history.

2 The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Considered to be one of the longest-running releases in film history, The Rocky Horror Picture Show began in humble beginnings as a stage show, to becoming a multi-faceted influence within the film and stage industry, as well as having profound effects on embracing sexual liberation and androgyny within society.

Combining the humor of B horror films and science fiction, The Rocky Horror Picture Show truly followed the idea of “don’t dream it, be it”; garnering its infamous status from its immersive experience, where many fans dressed up in inspired costumes, and engaged in audience participation - despite an initial negative reaction. Perfectly capturing the transition from art-house to grind-house style, The Rocky Horror Picture Show allowed the niche market to expand into the world of low-budget, splatter & exploitation films, and has been featured in many films and television series since its release.

3 The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator is the film that made James Cameron turn heads and become one of the most renowned directors in the world and created a name for Arnold Schwarzenegger; but it also held significance by meeting universal acclaim, after it was believed to be a box-office failure. Within the early 80s, action films began to demise in popularity, and a low-budget slasher/horror and sci-fi blend weren’t expected to be popular in any sense.

RELATED:The Rise Of Indies: 10 Best Movies Of The 1960s According To IMDb

In fact, Orion Pictures only held one press screening for The Terminator but was quickly proven wrong when in its first week, the film grossed $4 million in the United States. With an incredibly limited amount of lines, the film is remembered by Arnold’s iconic line, “I’ll be back”, as well as the groundbreaking imagery created from stop-motion scenes and laser work.

4 The Breakfast Club (1985)

The film that popularized viewers’ interest in the complicated lives of teenagers, The Breakfast Club started from humble beginnings and launched the careers of "Brat Pack" members Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson. At the time, John Hughes was ill-regarded as a director, for he lacked filmmaking experience. To convince investors to fund The Breakfast Club, he had to assure them that the small $1 million budget and single location was to produce an inoffensive film that may not succeed, but shouldn’t flop either.

The idea of a simplistic plot that instead focuses on deeper levels of characterization became a fundamental template for the exploration of high-school films that come after The Breakfast Club. Seen as the quintessential coming-of-age story, The Breakfast Club continues to be adored by those who value heartfelt movies that are easy to watch.

5 Pulp Fiction (1994)

The 1990s have been defined as the decade of indie films, marked by changes such as smaller production companies being owned by larger companies; big-name actors engaging in the traditional studio and indie films, and a general thirst for explorative movies that defy conventions. At this time, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction quickly had a massive effect on independent cinema. Initially dropped by other production companies for its vulgarities, the newly Disney-acquired studio Miramax saw the film’s potential, and fully funded its production.

RELATED:10 Overlooked Indie Romantic Movies That Deserve More Love

Argued to be the template of what postmodern films should explore, the ingenious use of unconventional structure, pop-culture references, and its brazen depictions of violence and other taboo subjects allowed the movie to make an imprint on viewers’ minds. Pulp Fiction inspired other directors to push the boundaries of on-screen violence, which proved to be a successful, albeit controversial part of the film’s legacy.

6 The Blair Witch Project (1999)

One of the most successful independent films of all time, The Blair Witch Project was certainly a wildcard production that had everything against it, which turned into a significant poster child for horror films to follow.

The Blair Witch Project has pioneered the ways in which technology can be utilized: highlighted by being both the first film widely marketed by the internet and the reason that hand-held camerawork resurfaced as an effective way to shoot horror films. The found-footage style was heightened by the idea of never revealing the horrific figure, which creeped out viewers in the same way that Jaws did for most of its running time. The Blair Witch Project inspired many renowned horror films - from Paranormal Activity to Rec.

7 Memento (2000)

Anything produced by Christopher Nolan is sure to be successful, and Memento is the film that put him on the map. Indie company Newmarket Films funded the production and ended up distributing the film too after many other companies feared that Memento was too niche to appeal to a wider audience.

But, after success through word-of-mouth press after playing through film festivals, Memento’s popularity only soared more through their online marketing techniques, inspired by The Blair Witch Project’s realist website. A movie that is constantly analyzed in terms of its plot devices, themes of self-deception and memory, and ability to confuse audience members, Memento managed to capture a wider audience after all.

8 American Psycho (2000)

How can a film that had so many hardships in its making remain a success for years to come? A defining character of the 21st Century, madman Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) has carried American Psycho through over twenty years of relevance; with the film’s popularity soaring on mediums such as Tik Tok, where monologues and iconic scenes are shared, analysis is discussed, and meme-culture thrives through the movie’s content.

RELATED:10 Of The Best Indie Movies And TV Shows Of The 2000s

Adapted from the book by Bret Easton Ellis, the film had rewrites and recasting choices, and although American Psycho had a decent budget behind its production, fear of its reception became a huge contender in whether it was to be produced. But, despite the controversies of the plot, American Psycho went on to become one of the most notable films of all time.

9 Donnie Darko (2001)

The movie about a boy (Jake Gyllenhaal), an evil bunny (James Duval) and a lot of time travel started with the wish to combine a science-fiction genre with a coming-of-age story alike The Breakfast Club, that was funded by Drew Barrymore’s production company Flower Films.

Initially, a bomb at the box office due to the plot’s unfortunate links with the recent September 11 attacks, Donnie Darkowent on to earn $7.5 million worldwide, and further success when released on DVD. The film’s uniqueness and inherent counter-culture allowed it to stay relevant, maintaining its status as a cult-classic through an active fanbase that still discusses its contents.

10 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Napoleon Dynamite reinvigorated the teen-comedy genre with its deadpan humor and inspired other films such as Juno and Little Miss Sunshine to venture into smaller towns to truly make a mark. Taking a stereotypical geeky archetype, the film subverts some troupes of the nerd by creating a quirky confidence in Napoleon (Jon Heder) who unapologetically is himself despite lacking in typical protagonist traits that viewers admire (looks or socially acceptable skills for example).

Another important factor in Napoleon Dynamite’s cult-classic status within pop culture can also be attributed to its lack of controversy among its timeliness. Featuring a diverse cast that celebrates minorities - the social outcast, the immigrant, and the independent girl - Napoleon Dynamite has survived a new culture of canceling problematic movies and has lived on to become a family favorite.

NEXT:10 Underrated Indie Movies From 2022